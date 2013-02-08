WARSAW Feb 8 Polish lender BRE Bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, plans to increase dividend payout as percentage share of its profit in the coming years, BRE chief executive said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday BRE said it has returned to paying out dividends, planning to pay out around a third of its 2012 profit of 1.2 billion zlotys ($385 million).

"The bank's intention is to systematically pay this dividend, with a tendency to rather have the ratio increasing," CEO Cezary Stypulkowski told a news conference.

Commenting on 2013 results, Stypulkowski's deputy Joerg Hessenmueller added he "would be disappointed" if the Polish bluechip lender showed a full-year net profit of less than 1 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.1187 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)