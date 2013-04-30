BRIEF-Kungsleden divests property with school tenant and residential building rights in Umeå
* KUNGSLEDEN DIVESTS A FULLY DEVELOPED PROPERTY WITH A SCHOOL TENANT AND RESIDENTIAL BUILDING RIGHTS IN UMEÅ
WARSAW, April 30 BRE Bank, the Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, reported a smaller-than-expected 2-percent fall in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday thanks to stable income and cost cuts.
BRE said its net profit slipped to 324 million zlotys ($102.56 million)compared to 278 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1591 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong's private home prices hit a record high for the sixth month in a row in April, reflecting a market fervour that the authorities are eager to tame, according to government data released on Wednesday.