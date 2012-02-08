* Net profit at 285 mln zlotys vs 258 mln expected

* Helped by lower-than-expected provisions

* Analysts see 2012 more risky, provisions unsustainable (Adds detail, analyst)

WARSAW, Feb 8 BRE Bank, a Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, reported a better-than-expected 46 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings thanks to resilient demand for loans and stable margins.

BRE said on Wednesday its net profit increased to 285 million zlotys ($90.5 mln), whereas analysts expected it to stand at 258 million.

BRE, which has one of Poland's most popular online banks, has been benefitting from strong growth in loans and mortgages as the European Union's largest eastern economy continues to fare relatively well despite euro zone woes.

"The results were driven above expectations by lower-than-expected bad loan provisions," Jaromir Szortyka, an analyst at broker DM PKO BP, said. "Nonetheless I would not expect high share price growth as the low provisions are unsustainable."

The bank's bad loans provisions stood at 90 million zlotys, or 26 million below predictions, as Polish lenders continued to see improvements in the quality of their loan portfolios.

An expected economic slowdown in Poland this year is likely to bruise banks, however.

Shares in BRE, boosted by news that its parent company would try to avoid another state bailout, have gained 20 percent this year, nearly double the gains of Warsaw's banking index.

($1 = 3.1493 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Maciej Onoszko. Editing by Mark Potter)