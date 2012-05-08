BRIEF-Stenprop says FY net asset value per share of EUR 1.53
* FY IFRS (basic and diluted) net asset value per share at 31 March 2017 was EUR 1.53 (2016: EUR 1.61)
WARSAW May 8 BRE Bank, a Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, reported a better-than-expected 44 percent rise in first-quarter earnings thanks to tight cost control and income from interest-bearing products.
BRE said on Tuesday its net profit increased to 331 million zlotys ($103.12 million), whereas analysts expected it to stand at 301 million. ($1 = 3.2098 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom)
* Board of directors has declared a final cash dividend of 4.5 euro cents per ordinary share for six months ended 31 March 2017