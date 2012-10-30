BRIEF-Future Land's contract sales up 96.5 pct y/y in January-May
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
WARSAW Oct 30 BRE Bank, the Polish arm of German lender Commerzbank, reported a 9 percent drop in third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, as expected, due to souring loans on the back of an economic slowdown.
BRE said it earned 280 million zlotys ($87.1 million)compared to 283 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.2133 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
MUMBAI, June 5 The chairman of India's National Stock Exchange, Ashok Chawla, told TV channels on Monday the bourse operator would complete an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year once it addresses pending issues raised by the country's regulator.