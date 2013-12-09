(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Ethan Bilby
HONG KONG Dec 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The World Trade
Organisation has saved itself from irrelevance. The Geneva-based
talking shop limped into negotiations in Bali on life support,
and emerged in a still-serious but stable condition. The latest
deal to simplify customs rules lacks the drama of previous
rounds. But after more than a decade of fruitless discussion, it
suggests there is still a global appetite for lowering barriers
to trade.
Just getting its 159 members to sign up should restore some
confidence in the WTO. That will boost its credibility as a
forum for resolving international trade disputes. But the Bali
package is more than just a face-saving deal. Easing the passage
of goods through borders is a boon to rich and poor countries
alike. Customs account for between 2 to 15 percent of the cost
of products, according to the OECD. Simplifying rules could
boost the world's annual GDP by close to $1 trillion, according
to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, or about
1.4 percent of last year's output.
Yet the ability of lone countries to hold the WTO hostage is
problematic. Indian objections removed part of the deal that
would have eliminated some farm subsidies. While subsidies have
fallen in the European Union and the United States, they are on
the rise in emerging economies.
The WTO's supporters point to the lack of new barriers
erected after the 2008 financial crisis, when protectionist
instincts were greatest. However, more subtle forms of
protectionism, such as state bailouts, government procurement
rules and consumer protection regulations, can have the same
impact. The next challenge will be to harmonise regulations -
like restrictions on genetically modified food - that keep
producers from one country from reaching consumers in another.
That is a more complex and more political task than lowering
tariffs.
Moreover, the WTO is no longer the only game in town. In the
last few years, the United States, EU, China and other Asian
nations have launched a series of overlapping and at times
competing discussions outside the WTO's multilateral framework.
Though the Bali agreement has given the organisation a reason to
carry on, it still faces an uphill struggle to show it can be
relevant in future negotiations.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The World Trade Organisation reached a global trade reform
deal on Dec. 7 in Bali, the first since the agreement in April
1994 which created the organisation.
- The WTO's 159 members said they would lower red tape
surrounding customs and border shipments. The office of the U.S.
Trade Representative said it would provide some $1 trillion in
annual global GDP gains.
- Since 2001, the WTO has sought to liberalise trade in
agriculture and services under the so-called Doha round. Failure
to reach any agreements had sapped confidence in the
consensus-based organisation's ability to make progress in
lowering global trade barriers.
- Agricultural issues almost scuttled an agreement, when
India refused to sign any text unless it was allowed to
permanently continue subsidising farmers in a food-stockpiling
programme for the poor. A compromise was reached in the text of
the final agreement to recommend a permanent solution within
four years.
- Talks then nearly came unstuck at the last minute when
Cuba refused to accept a deal that would not help pry open the
U.S. embargo of the Caribbean island, forcing negotiations to
drag into Saturday morning.
- Reuters: WTO overcomes last minute hitch to reach first
trade deal
RELATED COLUMNS
Thread's dead
Members' club
-- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)