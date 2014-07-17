(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Asian economies
are becoming more resilient externally, but sputtering economic
growth is weakening them from within.
Over the past year, the region's economies have beefed up
their external defences. Trade balances have improved by 4 to 8
percentage points of GDP in India, Malaysia and Thailand. When
exports grow relative to imports, more liquidity finds its way
into local financial systems. The exchange rates for Indonesia,
India, Malaysia and the Philippines, after stripping out the
effects of inflation, are also more competitive than before the
summer of 2013, when it looked like a move to tighter monetary
policy in the United States would cause capital flight from
Asia.
Growth, though, is faltering. Even after reporting on-target
7.5 percent GDP expansion in the second quarter on July 17,
China is expected to grow at its slowest pace this year in more
than two decades. The malaise is broad-based. At the start of
last year, economists' consensus forecast for 2014 GDP growth in
Asia averaged 7 percent. That has fallen to about 6 percent, yet
expectations for large advanced economies are roughly intact.
Worryingly, the slowdown is occurring amidst a large
overhang of debt. Since 2007, the ratio of credit-to-GDP has
doubled in China and Hong Kong, expanded by almost 50 percent in
Singapore and grown more than 30 percent in Thailand and Korea.
Lower domestic interest rates can help growth in some
places, particularly in Korea and India. But as a region-wide
strategy, that's too risky. For savers, bank deposits already
pay very little compared with inflation. It's only in China that
real rates on deposits have improved significantly since 2007;
and that's because inflation in China is rather muted now.
If Asian interest rates drop, the lure of real assets like
property will become stronger. Credit would zoom further. That
could store trouble for the future. Hong Kong and Singapore have
struggled to rein in property mania by using "macroprudential"
curbs on real-estate borrowing and lending. Given the uncertain
efficacy of these tools, most Asian central banks may not risk
cutting interest rates.
The region's best hope is an upturn in export-driven
investment. For that, rich nations' demand shortfall will need
to end, and quickly. Without a revival in internal strength,
Asia's external stability could be illusory.
CONTEXT NEWS
- China's GDP grew 7.5 percent in April to June from a year
earlier, accelerating for the first time in three quarters,
according to a statistics bureau report on July 16. The
consensus forecast by economists of 7.3 percent growth in 2014
would be the slowest since 1991.
- Singapore's economy unexpectedly shrank an annualized 0.8
percent in the second quarter from the previous three months,
government data released on July 14 showed.
- Reuters: China growth picks up as stimulus kicks in, more
support may be needed
(Editing by John Foley and Katrina Hamlin)