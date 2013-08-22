Refiles to correct title of graphic
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Federal
Reserve is forcing Asia to kick its addiction to hot money. The
prospect of higher U.S. interest rates had made the region's
dwindling trade surpluses look an increasingly dangerous habit.
Though markets may be turbulent, pricier local money or cheaper
currencies will improve the trade balance for most Asian
countries.
For the past decade, Asia's trade surpluses have kept the
region's financial systems lubricated with dollars without
piling up foreign debt. But those surpluses have narrowed,
increasing the reliance on fickle overseas capital. As recently
as the third quarter of 2012, Asia outside Japan was still
running a cumulative trade surplus of almost 1.5 percent of
combined GDP. By the first quarter of this year, that had turned
into a small deficit.
See graphic: Costlier debt pushes Asia to boost trade
surplus: link.reuters.com/xes52v
Sliding currencies should help reverse the trend. Take
Malaysia, which on Aug. 21 reported a second-quarter current
account surplus of just 1 percent of GDP, down from 11 percent
in 2010. The Malaysian ringgit is down 11 percent against the
dollar since the beginning of May. Provided the economic
recovery in rich nations does not stall, a more competitive
exchange rate will improve the trade balance. The same logic
applies to other Asian nations.
The adjustment will not be pain-free. Sliding currencies and
higher rates will squeeze indebted companies, especially those
that have borrowed in dollars. Moreover, weaker exchange rates
can cause inflation, though cost pressures are muted everywhere
except India and Indonesia. Inflation in Thailand is at a
44-month low of 2 percent.
There are two exceptions. In Indonesia, large spikes in the
minimum wage as well as a recent increase in subsidized fuel
prices are pushing up inflation expectations. To reduce its
annual current account deficit of 3.2 percent of GDP, Jakarta
needs to raise interest rates, which it has kept too low in an
effort to cling to 6-percent-plus GDP growth.
India, where the current account deficit is now 4.8 percent
of GDP, is the other outlier. New Delhi now needs to restructure
its economy by reining in consumption and public spending and
encouraging investment and exports.
The rest of Asia, however, should find it less painful to
resist its hunger for foreign capital. Fatter trade surpluses
are the way to do it.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose to 2.9 percent,
their highest level in two years, after minutes of the Federal
Open Market Committee's July 30-31 meeting showed broad support
among policy makers for scaling back the central bank's
$85-billion-a-month asset purchase programme.
- Asian stocks declined in on the morning of Aug. 22, with
the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index extending its 4 percent decline over
the previous five sessions. Philippine shares fell as much as
6.7 percent in early trading.
- The Thai Baht fell 1 per cent to 32.15 against the dollar,
its weakest level since 2010.
- Reuters: Asian markets struggle to live with higher
borrowing costs
- Graphic: Costlier debt pushes Asia to reduce trade
surplus: link.reuters.com/xes52v
