(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Brazil, Russia,
India, China and South Africa want to clone the World Bank. It's
one of those worthwhile initiatives that can end up causing
harm.
While the proposed BRICS Bank could help ease the $1.4
trillion-a-year infrastructure financing gap in developing
nations, the new institution's backers might be tempted to use
it to further their own economic and foreign policy objectives.
That could open the doors wide for projects that are social and
environmental disasters.
The five sponsor countries seem serious enough. They will
agree to pony up a total of $10 billion in cash and another $40
billion in sovereign guarantees to capitalize the new lender
when their leaders meet at a BRICS summit in Brazil in July,
Reuters reported on May 30.
In two years, the BRICS Bank's capital is expected to double
to $100 billion, giving it a total lending capacity of $350
billion over time. That would make it a more important
infrastructure financier than today's World Bank, according to a
recent United Nations discussion paper.
Infrastructure could use a new moneybag. Currently, 60
percent of the financing for these projects in developing
countries comes out of stretched national budgets. That's why
investment is often inadequate. Besides, the World Bank's focus
is shifting to healthcare and poverty alleviation.
China Development Bank and China Exim Bank have stepped into
the breach - sometimes offering 20-year-plus infrastructure
loans at heavily subsidised 2 percent annual interest rates. But
their funding to sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America is largely
aimed at securing China's energy supplies and winning more
business for Chinese vendors.
That creates an opportunity for a new type of development
bank: one that can tap China's economic clout to make reasonably
priced long-term loans, but isn't entirely under Beijing's
thumb. Unlike the Chinese policy lenders, the BRICS Bank will
have to at least earn its cost of capital. That shouldn't pose
much of a problem if the sponsor nations buy its bonds for their
foreign reserves. The bank's backing for a project could also
attract other investors. Later, the lender may spawn its own
equity-financing arm.
But there are pitfalls. New money is most urgently needed in
the power industry, where the ecological dilemmas are trickiest.
The World Bank's commitment to clean energy has come under a
cloud following its decision to fund a heavily polluting,
lignite-based plant in Kosovo. The BRICS Bank will face an even
knottier challenge. Its emerging market sponsors have little in
common apart from a shared distrust of Washington-based
institutions.
To define a vision, the new bank will need a strong board, which
is able to resist political jostling by its sponsor nations when
making staffing and lending decisions. Independent governance,
though, is not a given, since it's not even clear where the
institution will be based or who will run it. The bank may
accept small equity contributions from other countries. But at
this stage, the BRICS nations aren't looking to launch a truly
open, global institution.
That's not ideal. Too much proximity to any one of the five
governments will create a credibility deficit. Too much
infighting will slow down decision-making. Aping the leadership
model of the International Monetary Fund, which has historically
had a European managing director, and the World Bank, whose
president is always American, will also be a mistake in the long
run.
Short-termism could hobble the bank in other ways, too. The
governments of borrowing nations will expect money with no or
few conditions. They will be especially keen to avoid scrutiny
of how they deal with their own people. If a powerful
international lender acquiesces, there's a risk that countries
will again start building the large dams that the World Bank
once funded but is now reluctant to support because of the
massive human displacement they cause.
The new financier's ambitious backers have made a commitment
to sustainable development. Shorn of robust operational
guidelines, the pledge is just a homily. It will be a shame if a
much-needed new source of patient, long-term capital comes to be
seen by local communities in poor nations as a new exploiter.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa
are expected to sign a treaty to launch a new development bank
when they meet at a BRICS summit in the northern Brazilian city
of Fortaleza on July 15, Reuters reported on May 30.
- The BRICS Bank will have start-up capital of $50 billion,
of which the five nations will put in a total of $10 billion in
cash and $40 billion in guarantees, the Reuters report said. The
bank's capital will double in five years. The new lender will
back emerging-market projects that are currently unable to
attract finance from multilateral agencies such as the World
Bank.
- Reuters: BRICS emerging nations close to launching bank;
to start lending in 2016
