By Ethan Bilby

HONG KONG Aug 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Emerging markets are where the big growth is for automakers. Now local competition watchdogs are using their heft to upend the car parts industry. India has fined car companies $421 million and forced them to open up the market for spare parts to rival manufacturers. If Chinese regulators take a similar approach, carmakers' earnings could suffer.

India's car market is on an upshift. New registrations are set to grow 15 percent next year to almost 4 million, according to Nomura. Similarly high growth rates mean already-giant China is expected to move 27 million new cars in 2015, about a third of the world's total.

Spurred on by the industry's increasing prominence, Indian and Chinese regulators have taken a closer look at restrictive practices in the sale of car parts. Many carmakers force consumers to repair their vehicles at the manufacturer's dealership if they want to keep their warranty. Carmakers in India also refused to allow independent garages to stock their parts. Western authorities already frown on such restrictions. The European Union banned them in 2002.

Now India's Competition Commission has also decided that the practice violates the country's antitrust law. In an Aug. 26 ruling, it ordered carmakers to drop warranty restrictions and make original parts available. However, it went further than its Western counterparts by forcing automakers to let other suppliers manufacture patented parts under licence. The challenge to car groups' intellectual property is unprecedented.

India is still a relatively small market for foreign manufacturers. But the ongoing price-fixing probe in China means the precedent is worrying. Take Hyundai, which has a large and successful Chinese joint venture. Assume a fifth of the unit's revenue - about 21 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) last year - comes from spare parts and enjoys the same 10.4 percent net profit margin. If new competition in the parts market chopped that in half, Hyundai's global earnings would have been about 4 percent lower.

Carmakers argue that less control over their parts might force them to trim warranty protection, raising costs for consumers. Still, India's move seems more likely to hurt automakers. If China takes a similar view, earnings could get side-swiped.

CONTEXT NEWS

- India's antitrust watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), said on Aug. 26 it was fining 14 car companies a total of 25.4 billion rupees ($421 million) for restricting the sale of spare parts in violation of local law.

- The regulator said that carmakers had abused their dominant local position to prevent independent dealers from offering spare parts. They also charged "arbitrary and high prices" for the parts.

- Officials said carmakers must allow third-party equipment suppliers to licence genuine parts to sell under their own brand. The carmakers would receive a royalty payment on any patents they hold. Carmakers must also scrap the condition which states that using non-approved garages for repairs violates a car's warranty, and any restrictions on providing original spare parts to independent repairers.

- Companies receiving fines include branches of global auto groups Honda, Volkswagen, Fiat, BMW, Ford, General Motors, Skoda, Mercedes-Benz, Suzuki, Toyota, and Nissan, as well as Indian groups Tata Motors, Hindustan Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

- The groups are to be fined two percent of their average revenue, mostly from 2007-2010. Tata Motors received the largest fine of $223 million. By comparison Mercedes-Benz will pay $3.8 million.

- China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), is conducting a probe into parts pricing in the auto industry. Officials said on Aug. 6 that Chrysler, owned by Italy's Fiat, and Volkswagen-owned Audi had engaged in anti-competitive behaviour. Audi has already said its sales arm violated part of the country's anti-monopoly laws, and that it would accept a penalty.

