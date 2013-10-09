[Corrects to describe deal as "the second largest" takeover
By Una Galani
HONG KONG, Oct 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Apollo Tyres'
spat with its U.S. target could face a high toll. The
Indian firm wants to renegotiate its $2.5 billion takeover of
Cooper Tire & Rubber following protracted disputes with
workers in the United States and China. Cooper has gone to court
to force its suitor to pay up. In this fight, a compromise looks
like the least bad outcome.
The Indian firm appears to have applied the brakes after
underestimating the risks of a backlash by Cooper's workers in
two countries. The situation in China is particularly acute:
employees have locked out the management and Cooper's minority
partner is seeking to dissolve the joint venture.
Apollo now admits that resolving the dispute could pile
"significant and unprecedented costs" onto what is already a
highly-geared transaction. Meanwhile, a U.S. arbitrator has
ruled that the Indian company must reach an agreement with
workers at two plants in Ohio and Texas in order for that part
of the deal to proceed.
Apollo appears to have few grounds for renegotiating the
combination that would create the world's seventh-largest tyre
maker. The merger agreement specifically precludes Apollo from
using labour issues or disputes with Cooper's partners as a
reason to adjust the terms. However, negotiations with U.S.
workers could drag on. In its court filing, Cooper accuses
Apollo of deliberately delaying a deal with the U.S. union to
prevent the deal from closing after coming under fire from
analysts for overpaying.
Both sides have little to gain from the deal skidding off
the road. Apollo could potentially face a large liability to
Cooper's shareholders if it pulls out without a strong legal
case. The collapse of what would be the second largest takeover
of a U.S. company by an Indian acquirer would also reflect badly
on India Inc. Unresolved labour issues, meanwhile, would
probably deter any future buyers for Cooper.
Investors are increasingly doubtful the deal will cross the
finish line. Even before news of Cooper's lawsuit, the U.S.
company's shares were trading at $29, roughly half way between
the pre-bid price and Apollo's $35-per-share cash offer. With
both sides still agreeing on the strategic rationale for a
union, Apollo and Cooper have a big incentive to find the middle
lane.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Apollo Tyres is seeking to pay less for its agreed $2.5
billion acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., citing
"significant and unanticipated costs" following labour issues in
the United States and China, the Indian company said Oct. 6.
- Apollo argues that Cooper "misrepresented its management"
of its majority-owned subsidiary in China, Cooper Chengshan Tire
Co., "due to the fact that Cooper has no control over the
subsidiary or access to its books".
- Workers at the joint venture in China's eastern Shandong
province have been on strike in protest of the deal since it was
announced in June and have locked out the managers. The U.S.
firm's Chinese partner has also filed a lawsuit to dissolve the
joint venture.
- Apollo wants updated consolidated financial information
and guidance from Cooper.
- The U.S. firm denies that it has "acknowledged to Apollo
that some price reduction is warranted".
- Cooper announced on Oct. 6 that it was taking legal action
to require Apollo to "expeditiously close the pending merger".
- It accuses the Indian firm of delaying reaching an
agreement with unions in the United States. The unions are
concerned about the level of debt that will be placed on Cooper
as a result of the deal.
- Cooper shareholders voted in favor of the debt-financed
deal on Sept. 30. The company's shares closed on Oct. 5 at
$29.5, a 16 percent discount to Apollo's $35 per share cash
offer. Apollo shares rose 2.7 percent to 68.5 rupees on Oct. 7.
- Apollo and Cooper said that they remain committed to the
strategic rationale of the deal which will create the seventh
largest tire company in the world.
- The deal was expected to close within the second half of
2013.
- Cooper Tire and Rubber merger filing: here
- Reuters: Apollo, Cooper disagree over $2.5 bln deal as
wrinkles emerge
Puncture risks
