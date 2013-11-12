(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The buyout of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co hasn't gone flat yet. The U.S. company and Indian buyer Apollo Tyres are locked in a legal battle over an agreed $35 per share offer. But both sides insist they still see merit in a union that will create the world's seventh biggest tyre manufacturer. Adjusting Apollo's offer to reflect the potential cost of removing the two main roadblocks to the deal suggests a revised bid of at least $27 per share.

The recent ruling by a Delaware court that Apollo had not deliberately delayed the transaction means the chances of the $2.3 billion takeover going ahead as planned are slim. There are two reasons the Indian company wants a lower price. The first is securing the backing of unhappy labour unions at Cooper's plants in the United States. Apollo reckons this will cost $125 million, though Cooper thinks the bill will be less than a tenth of that.

The bigger headache is the minority shareholder in Cooper's Chinese joint venture, which has been agitating against the deal. Apollo says Chengshan Group demanded $400 million to sell its 35 percent stake in the joint venture. That's twice what the Indian company offered to pay back in September.

Add the two worst-case estimates together, and Apollo would have to stump up an extra $525 million. Subtract that amount from its original offer, and Cooper is worth $27 per share - a mere 10 percent premium to the company's pre-bid price in June.

Cooper shareholders might balk at such a low price. But the Chinese dispute has exposed the U.S. company's loose grip on its joint venture, which contributes around a quarter of revenue and earnings. Assuming the subsidiary's value is just 25 percent less than before would reduce Cooper's standalone value by $100 million, leaving it worth around $23 per share.

The culture clash exposed by the court case suggests an Apollo-Cooper union might struggle at any price. But if the Indian company genuinely still wants to go ahead, Cooper shareholders may well decide a lower offer from Apollo - or a rival bidder - is preferable to going it alone.

CONTEXT NEWS

- India's Apollo Tyres said it continued to believe in the merits of a union with U.S. rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Co after a court ruled on Nov. 8 that the Indian company did not breach its obligation to close its agreed $2.5 billion takeover.

- Judge Sam Glasscock of the Delaware Court of Chancery rejected Cooper's allegation that Apollo was intentionally delaying reaching a deal with the United Steel Workers in the U.S. as an excuse for paying a lower price for Cooper.

- The judge did not rule on whether Cooper can force Apollo to close the deal on its original terms of $35 per share in cash which the two companies announced in June. Glasscock said he would rule on that by Nov. 13.

- Apollo has said it wants to pay less than the agreed offer to reflect the increased cost of a new deal with union workers in the United States and the risks with Cooper's joint venture in China.

- Cooper has said reaching a deal with U.S. workers would cost $10 million above the existing contract while Apollo has said that it could cost up to $125 million, according to testimony reported by the Wall Street Journal.

- Apollo offered in September to buy out Cooper's partner in the Chinese joint venture for as much as $200 million, according to court testimony.

- The Chengshan Group rejected the offer and demanded as much as $400 million for its stake, Apollo's chief financial officer Suman Sarkar said on the stand. Cooper owns 65 percent of Cooper Chengshan Tire.

- Reuters: Apollo's shrinking India sales show need to clinch Cooper deal

- Graphic: What are Cooper's shares discounting?: here

- WSJ: Apollo Tyres offered to buy out Cooper's partner in joint venture: here

- WSJ: Judge says Cooper must clear high bar in court: here

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)