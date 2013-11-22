(Refiles to fix formatting in context news)
HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The legal battle
over Cooper Tire & Rubber has put banks in the
spotlight. Emails shown in court reveal lenders to Apollo Tyres
have been looking for a way out of the debt-financed
takeover of its U.S. rival and pressured the Indian company to
renegotiate the $2.3 billion deal. Banks appear keen to limit
their exposure while avoiding blame for pulling the plug.
Apollo already had little room for error when the Cooper
tie-up was announced in June. The debt it took on would leave
the enlarged company's EBITDA margin around 300 basis points
higher than its interest payments, Kotak Securities calculated
based on the original offer. That's a thin cushion in the
volatile tyre-making business. Apollo's shares slumped.
Problems at Cooper's operations in the U.S. and China that
emerged after the deal was announced make it even riskier. An
arbitrator ruled in September that Apollo must first reach an
agreement with Cooper's United Steelworkers (USW) union before
the deal could proceed. Even more seriously, the minority
partner at Cooper's China operation demanded $400 million from
Apollo to be bought out of the joint venture. Giving in to both
those demands would undermine Apollo's plans to pay off its
debt.
The merger agreement doesn't allow Apollo to use the China
problems as a reason to back out of the deal. Behind the scenes,
however, lenders discussed whether Apollo could wriggle off the
hook or negotiate a lower price. In an email dated Sept. 14,
Morgan Stanley managing director William Dotson raised
the possibility of Apollo dragging out negotiations with the
unions and letting the deal expire. On Sept. 30 Sumit Dayal,
Standard Chartered's global head of strategic finance
encouraged Apollo to seek a price reduction and warned against
closing the deal until the China problem was solved. Morgan
Stanley, Standard Chartered and Apollo all declined to comment.
Though the banks are not the subject of the court battle,
they could still be dragged into the fight. A Delaware court
next month will rule whether Apollo must close the deal on its
agreed terms. Banks will then have to decide whether to honour
their original commitment to their client or try to protect
themselves from what is now a much riskier loan. Whatever the
outcome, the courtroom revelations don't show them in a good
light.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's Apollo Tyres was under pressure from its bankers
to renegotiate the agreed $2.3 billion takeover of U.S rival
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. following labour disruption at its
operations in China and the United States, according to emails
shown in a Delaware court and reviewed by Reuters Breakingviews.
- Workers at Cooper's majority-owned joint venture in China
went on strike following the announcement of the Apollo takeover
in June. Separately, a U.S. arbitrator ruled in
September that Cooper must reach a new agreement with United
Steelworkers (USW) before it could sell two of its key
factories.
- Cooper will on Dec. 19 seek a ruling from the Delaware
Supreme Court that could force the Indian company to complete
the agreed deal on the original terms.
- Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Standard
Chartered agreed to finance the deal through a $1.9 billion
bridge facility and a $500 million revolving credit facility. In
addition, Standard Chartered committed $450 million of debt
financing, according to the original merger agreement.
- "I hope your meetings with USW are productive this week
and you are successful in achieving some reduction in the
acquisition price resulting from this development", Standard
Chartered's global head of strategic finance Sumit Dayal wrote
in an email to Apollo's vice chairman Neeraj Kanwar on Sept. 30.
- "My sincere suggestion would be that China ought to be
settled to your satisfaction before you pull the trigger on the
deal despite the legal position. I am sure you will weigh these
risks in the coming days as eventually there just a few of
us who are taking real risks here", Dayal added. Standard
Chartered and Apollo declined to comment on the email.
- "Hypothetically, what would prevent Air [the code name
for Apollo] from taking a very difficult position with the USW
and then watching the clock run out to the end of the year? In
other words, does Air now have an out to the deal?" William
Dotson, managing director at Morgan Stanley, asked in an email
to a lawyer and a colleague on Sept. 14. Morgan Stanley declined
to comment.
