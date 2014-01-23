(Updates with Diageo statement in fourth paragraph and Context News, clarifies court ruling in second paragraph.)

By Una Galani

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Diageo's foray into India has left it with a long hangover. The UK drinks group is fighting a legal battle to hang on to some of the United Spirits shares it bought from troubled Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya. Though it still has options to reach a majority shareholding in India's largest purveyor of booze, Diageo's gamble on the subcontinent is getting riskier.

Diageo's attempt to take control of the distiller of McDowell's and Signature whiskies has been fraught since it began in 2012. The UK giant set out to acquire up to 53.4 percent of United Spirits in a three-part deal, but only reached half that level after a failed public tender offer. Now a regional court has annulled Diageo's purchase of a 6.98 percent stake in United Spirits from Mallya's United Breweries. Creditors to the tycoon's grounded Kingfisher Airlines claimed that because the beer company had guaranteed some of their debt, it should not be allowed to sell the shares.

The ruling, which Diageo is appealing, threatens the considerable influence it wields over United Spirits. Despite its minority shareholding, the UK company has four representatives on the 12-member board and has overhauled the management team. Diageo's effective control rests on a shareholder agreement that requires Mallya and his companies to vote their remaining near-11 percent shareholding in United Spirits in support of Diageo's decisions for up to four years.

If Diageo is forced to hand back the disputed shares, its stake will fall below 20 percent, though the company says the ruling does not affect the validity of its shareholder agreement with Mallya. Meanwhile, Kingfisher's creditors could attempt to seize the tycoon's remaining shares in United Spirits.

Diageo can still help itself. It could top up its stake by buying in the open market or attempting a second tender offer. It also has some financial protection: its United Spirits investment, which cost a total of $1.05 billion, is worth almost $1.7 billion at current market prices. Whatever happens, however, Diageo's bid to break into one of the world's fastest growing spirits markets is likely to be a drawn-out headache.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Diageo is appealing the decision by an Indian court on Dec. 20 to annul the purchase of some of the UK drinks group's shares in United Spirits from United Breweries Holdings.

- The ruling by the High Court of the southern state of Karnataka concerned 6.98 percent of shares in United Spirits. The court was responding to a petition by creditors of Kingfisher Airlines, which has been grounded since October 2012 and is unable to repay loans. United Breweries Holdings was a guarantor to some of the airline's debt.

- Kingfisher Airlines, United Spirits and United Breweries are all part of Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya's empire.

- Diageo owns 26.37 percent of United Spirits, including the 6.98 percent of shares that are being contested. It has paid a total of $1.05 billion for its shareholding through various transactions, equivalent to 1,688 rupees a share. United Spirits shares closed at 2,704 rupees on Jan. 20.

- The UK group has four representatives on the board of United Spirits. Vijay Mallya remains the company's chairman.

- In November 2012, Diageo announced a multi-stage deal to purchase up to 53.4 percent of United Spirits for $2.09 billion but failed to gain a majority following an unsuccessful tender offer.

- United Breweries Holdings and related entities have agreed to vote their 10.86 percent shareholding in United Spirits in Diageo's direction for four years as long as Diageo does not own a majority of the company.

- A Diageo spokeswoman said: "The outcome of the court decision does not call into question the validity of the shareholder agreement."

- Diageo November 2012 announcement link.reuters.com/nyr26v

- Diageo July 2013 announcement link.reuters.com/pyr26v

- Reuters: Indian regional court annuls United Spirits sale to Diageo

