(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Emerging markets
are health cheats. Most deny they are addicted to hot money
until they are in intensive care with doctors from the
International Monetary Fund hovering over them. Some, like
Argentina, even fiddle with vital health scores to avoid
confronting bad news. India professes to be shocked, shocked at
the prospect of a credit ratings downgrade.
But denial is no cure. And being forced to face up to
problems amidst fleeing capital, falling asset prices and a
tanking currency tends to lead to painful life-saving surgery.
What emerging markets need instead is a fitness routine to serve
as a reminder of their responsibilities while they are still in
good health.
Breakingviews' Good Health Guide is a plan authorities can
stick to refrigerator doors. The checklist breaks down
policymakers' responsibilities into five categories: monetary,
fiscal, prudential as well as productivity- and exchange
rate-related. Think of the first three as diet and the fourth as
exercise. Exchange-rate policies, meanwhile, are pills.
Breakingviews' Good Health Guide for Emerging Markets:
link.reuters.com/kum76v
Diet choices are relatively straightforward: Tightening
fiscal policy helps when economies are growing faster than
potential. Higher interest rates can rein in inflation. If
property values start to zoom, or if credit growth explodes,
policymakers must safeguard the financial system. Targeted
prudential measures such as restricting mortgage-to-value ratios
or imposing higher capital norms on banks can also be handy.
Capital controls - the equivalent of a starvation diet - are
sometimes unavoidable.
The best exercise for emerging markets is to constantly work
on boosting productivity growth. However, lazy policymakers tend
to be loath to get on the treadmill. Their first reaction to
surging capital inflows is to lunge for exchange-rate
intervention. The medication has its uses. Adding dollars to
reserves can help prevent a speculative currency selloff. But a
central bank that buys dollars sells its own currency, causing a
surge in domestic liquidity.
Scooping it out is crucial. Easy money, like junk food,
accumulates in all the wrong places. For a time, investors can
mistakenly believe that their wealth is at work in a muscular
economy. Eventually, though, the flab becomes obvious. Then
surgery is the only option.
