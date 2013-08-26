(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Peter Thal Larsen
HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Generals usually
fight the last war, not the current one. Investors have a
similar mindset. In Asia, a market sell-off has raised concerns
about a re-run of the financial calamity of 1997-98. Though most
of the region's economies are in better shape this time,
corporate leverage has risen quickly, and it looks like some
companies have forgotten the lessons of history.
Asia is much better prepared for capital outflows than it
was in 1997. Exchange rates which were then mostly fixed are now
largely floating. Current accounts that were in deficit are now
in surplus - with the notable exceptions of India and Indonesia.
Central banks have larger foreign currency reserves. And while
debt levels have increased, most of the borrowing has been in
domestic currencies, making devaluations less painful than 16
years ago.
Companies are still a cause for concern, however. Asian
corporate debt as a multiple of EBITDA at the end of 2012 was
higher than in any other part of the world, according to Morgan
Stanley analysts. Rising funding costs and growing bad loans are
prompting banks to rein in new lending. The bond market, which
now accounts for over a third of corporate borrowing, is also
vulnerable to rising rates and skittish investors.
Tighter monetary policy in the United States need not
trigger an immediate corporate crisis. Much of the increased
borrowing has been done by Chinese companies, which mostly
depend on the country's closed and largely state-controlled
financial institutions, not flighty international investors.
Companies that have issued bonds recently will not have to repay
or refinance them for several years. And those companies that
have borrowed in dollars or euros may have hedged their
exposure, or have foreign earnings to help service their debts.
Yet the troubling part of Asia's corporate debt pile is the
speed at which it has grown. The tide of cheap, plentiful
liquidity that has washed over the region's companies for the
past four years is now receding. The combination of higher
interest rates, slowing growth and falling currencies is bound
to leave some companies painfully exposed.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International
Monetary Fund, on Aug. 23 called for "further lines of defense"
against the market fallout triggered by expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve is to begin slowing down its bond
purchases.
- Speaking at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Lagarde
said the IMF stood ready "to provide policy advice and financial
support, including on a precautionary basis through our various
instruments."
- In April, the IMF warned that in some countries in
emerging Asia, corporate debt-to-equity ratios had risen as a
result of low interest rates and strong growth. It also raised
concerns that companies were depending on short-term or
floating-rate debt.
- The Insitute for International Finance's Bank Lending
Conditions survey for emerging Asia fell to its lowest level
ever in the second quarter as funding costs rose, credit
conditions tightened and loan demand declined.
- Lagarde speech: here
- IIF survey: www.iif.com/emr/resources+2974.php
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(editing by John Foley and Katrina Hamlin)