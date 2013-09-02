(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Can emerging
markets fight back against currency speculators? An idea floated
by India to mount a joint defence has a certain charm. After a
rout in the rupee the past three months, New Delhi wants other
developing countries to help in a coordinated intervention in
offshore foreign exchange markets, Reuters reported on Aug. 31.
In reality, it sounds unworkable.
The premise is simple enough: central banks in developing
Asian countries have $4.3 trillion in reserves. Add to that the
$500 billion foreign-currency kitties of Brazil, South Africa
and Turkey. If the holders teamed up to sell dollars in global
markets, it might ease the downward pressure on emerging market
currencies. The frustration is understandable. Currencies like
India's are being partly depressed by rising U.S. real interest
rates - a factor beyond the control of developing nations.
Firepower isn't evenly spread, though. Out of India's $279
billion reserves, about $70 billion is needed to pay for surplus
imports; another $172 billion is required to cover foreign debt
that matures this year. China has $3.5 trillion of reserves, but
little reason to participate: its own currency is not under
attack, thanks to relatively tight capital controls. For others,
reserves are getting more precious: dwindling current account
surpluses limit the rate at which emerging foreign currency
holdings are being topped up.
India wants intervention in offshore forward markets, which
are currently punishing only the Indonesian rupiah and the
rupee. So it's hard to see why Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan or
the Philippines would want to take part. And the cost of failure
is high. Squandering national reserves on markets in London, New
York and Singapore could cause deep political embarrassment.
The best way to strengthen currencies is to run the economy
wisely. India in particular needs urgent attention. Its gloomy
4.4 percent growth in second-quarter GDP is more like 2.4
percent after indirect taxes and subsidies are accounted for,
and even that is heavily reliant on unsustainable government
consumption. Rather than dreaming up quick fixes of dubious
virtue, Delhi would do better to seek a solution to the plunging
rupee closer to home.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India is seeking support from other emerging market
countries for coordinated intervention in offshore foreign
exchange markets after a currency rout the past three months,
Reuters reported on Aug. 31, adding that Brazil denied being
currently involved in planning any such joint move.
- Reuters: India pushes for joint FX intervention; action
unclear at this time
RELATED COLUMNS
Keeping bad company
Binary choice
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by John Foley and Katrina Hamlin)