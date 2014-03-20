(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, March 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A confused
U.S. Federal Reserve has added to the muddle in emerging
markets.
At their meeting that ended on March 19, the nine voting
members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) wriggled out
of a previous commitment to start increasing interest rates
after unemployment had fallen to 6.5 percent. To assure markets
that overnight rates will stay at near-zero levels, the
committee promised instead to seek maximum employment and 2
percent inflation.
The accompanying Economic Projections document, though,
poured cold water on this dovish, if somewhat vague, statement.
In it, FOMC members - both voting and non-voting - bumped up
their expectation of future interest rates. The committee's
median expectation for the target overnight rate at the end of
2016 is now 2.25 percent, up half a percentage point from its
previous estimate, according to Barclays. The hawkish
projections caused a selloff in U.S. Treasury bonds. Asian
equities and currencies followed suit.
The mixed message raises concerns of another Fed
communication failure. Last summer, the Fed had a tough time
persuading investors it could gradually reverse quantitative
easing without accelerating its first rate increase. The
subsequent "taper tantrum" cut many emerging market countries'
access to dollar funding.
If investors once again start to doubt the U.S. central
bank's commitment to allow inflation to reach 2 percent before
it raises rates, there will be a fresh bout of fund-raising pain
for countries like Brazil, India and Indonesia whose current
accounts are in deficit. Heightened uncertainty about the timing
of U.S. rate increases could also make global markets more
volatile, further slowing down investment.
Moreover, developed nations are facing bigger worries than
they were last year. Signs of credit stress and an economic
slowdown in China are growing, as shown by the weakening
renminbi. The diplomatic standoff in Ukraine is a further
headache. The Fed's policymakers, who are as much in the dark as
anybody else about how soon dormant inflationary pressures will
re-emerge, are lighting a match to see where they want to take
interest rates in 2016. That's not a smart idea when investors
are facing a mounting haystack of risks.
CONTEXT NEWS
- At their meeting that ended on March 19, members of the
U.S. Federal Reserve Board and regional Federal Reserve Bank
presidents bumped up their median forecast for the federal funds
target rate at the end of 2016 to 2.25 percent, from 1.75
percent previously.
- The nine voting members of the Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) removed the 6.5 percent unemployment rate
target for a possible increase in interest rates. The FOMC said
that in determining how long to maintain the its current target
range for interest rates of zero to 0.25 percent, it "will
assess progress - both realized and expected - toward its
objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation."
- The yield on two-year U.S. Treasuries rose 7 basis points
to 0.42 percent after the FOMC announcement.
- The MSCI International All-Country Asia-Pacific Index was
down 1.3 percent at 11:00 a.m. in Singapore (0300 GMT).
- Among major emerging market currencies, the Indonesian
rupiah was 0.7 percent lower against the U.S. dollar, while the
Korean won fell 0.4 percent. Brokers quoted a 0.7 percent lower
price for the Indian rupee in Singapore than yesterday's onshore
rate.
- The Chinese yuan plunged to a one-year low against the
dollar, falling to 6.2233, its lowest level since March 7, 2013.
It was the second consecutive daily fall of more than 1 percent
from the central bank's midpoint.
- FOMC projections: link.reuters.com/jyj77v
- Reuters: Dollar, bond yields jolted higher by Fed risk
- Reuters: Fed may raise rates as soon as next spring,
Yellen suggests
