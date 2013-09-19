(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S.
Federal Reserve has granted Asia a temporary reprieve. But the
longer the relief lasts, the greater the risk that complacency
will undermine the region's financial stability.
The Fed's decision to delay unwinding its
$85-billion-a-month money-printing programme eases the pressure
on the two Asian countries with the biggest dollar addiction -
India and Indonesia - to cure their habit by squeezing domestic
demand. Investors reacted accordingly: the Indonesian Rupiah
jumped 1.9 percent against the dollar on the morning of Sept.
19, while Jakarta stocks rose 5 percent.
That's not an unalloyed blessing, though. The turmoil in the
currency market since Fed chairman Ben Bernanke first hinted at
curbing the supply of excess dollars in May has elicited some
welcome responses. Indonesia has raised its ultra-low interest
rates; Malaysia has pruned fuel subsidies; Singapore has sought
to wean individuals off unsecured credit; and India has allowed
foreign investors greater access to local industries.
Despite the Fed's backpedalling, Asian countries cannot
afford to relax. From just before the onset of the global
financial crisis, private sector debt has swelled by 73
percentage points of GDP in Hong Kong and 45 percentage points
in Singapore. While these small, open economies can arguably
live with large swings in capital flows, the credit surge in
Malaysia and Thailand is more worrying. The longer the global
liquidity glut lasts, the more painful the hangover will be.
Granted, capital flows may be more muted now. Investors will
still be wary - the Fed may yet start withdrawing liquidity by
the end of the year. Moreover, GDP growth is slowing almost
everywhere in Asia, with the exception of the Philippines. At
the same time, the absence of inflationary pressures outside
India and Indonesia means policymakers won't jack up interest
rates or exchange rates to tame excessive credit. Adjusted for
inflation, Singapore's real effective exchange rate is already
20 percent stronger than at the end of 2007. The city-state's
exports have fallen for seven straight months.
Besides, China's debt-laden economy is slowing, and Bank of
Japan is printing yen aggressively. Those are two more reasons
why Asian policymakers need to stay on their toes. They have
very little room to manoeuvre.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The U.S. Federal Reserve's policymakers decided in their
Sept. 17-18 meeting to keep the central bank's
$85-billion-a-month bond-buying programme intact for now. Most
analysts had expected the Fed to announce the start of a gradual
unwinding.
- Conditions in the U.S. job market "are still far" from
desired levels, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a press
conference in Washington, adding that policymakers were
concerned about the impact of the "rapid tightening of financial
conditions in recent months" on economic growth.
- Asian stocks surged on the morning of Sept. 19, mimicking
gains in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, which rose to a
record.
- The Indonesian rupiah opened 1.9 percent higher than its
previous day's close at 8:00 a.m. (0100 GMT) in Jakarta.
- Reuters: Fed surprises, sticks to stimulus as it cuts
growth outlook
- Reuters: Shares jump, yields and dollar fall as Fed stuns
- Federal Open Market Committee statement: here
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Robyn Mak)