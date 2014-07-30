(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By Una Galani
HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - - India's
e-commerce sector is a prize, but one that may end up being
spread thinly. A $1 billion fundraising by market leader
Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N) and additional $2 billion investment from
Amazon into its local expansion shows that online
retail on the subcontinent has potential to grow like China,
where consumers spent almost $300 billion online last year. The
big difference is India's openness. While that facilitates
investment, it also makes it unlikely India will end up with an
answer to dominant Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba
IPO-BABA.N.
The comparison is apt, because as the country's largest
online marketplace with 22 million registered users, Flipkart
points to Alibaba as its model. Its founders hope to reach a
similar valuation to the $100-plus billion that the Chinese
company could fetch in an imminent New York listing. Flipkart's
latest fundraising from investors including Singapore's
sovereign wealth fund GIC and Morgan Stanley Investment
Management values it at just $7 billion, according to a person
familiar with the situation.
The overall e-commerce opportunity in India and China is
comparable too. The two emerging markets both have massive
populations of over one billion, buoyed by a rising middle
class, rapid GDP growth and challenging infrastructure. India's
internet retailing sector grew 20 percent last year by value,
according to Euromonitor International.
Yet it's hard to see any single player in India emerging
with Alibaba-like market share. The Chinese company controls
almost 85 percent of its home country's e-commerce sales and had
$270 billion of gross merchandise volume in its last fiscal
year. Flipkart's market share in India was not even 5 percent in
2013, according to Euromonitor International, and it has also
only just crossed the $1 billion mark for value of goods sold.
India is much more accessible than its neighbor, both in
terms of culture and investment barriers. That's both its
biggest draw and the biggest obstacle. Foreign e-commerce
players struggle in China, where investment in the sector is
strictly regulated. In India, Amazon is rapidly expanding and
eBay has made a substantial investment into rival Snapdeal. Even
Alibaba could choose to enter the fray. India isn't quite the
new China for e-commerce groups, but it's still too promising to
ignore.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Amazon announced on July 30 that it will invest an
additional $2 billion in India to continue its rapid expansion,
a day after local market leader Flipkart announced a fundraising
worth $1 billion.
- Online marketplace Flipkart said in a statement on July 29
that it will use the funds to make long term strategic
investments in India, especially in mobile technology.
- Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC participated in the
Flipkart fundraising along with existing investors Tiger Global
Management, South Africa's Naspers, and Morgan Stanley
Investment Management.
- Flipkart was launched in 2007 by two former Amazon
employees. It has 22 million registered users, handles 5 million
shipments a month, and has a gross merchandise volume of $1
billion.
- "We don't need to go for an IPO. The investors are not in
a hurry. An IPO will happen when our business model has stopped
evolving", said Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal told India's
Business Standard newspaper.
- "India is set to have many $100 billion companies and
Flipkart could be one of those. We are ready to do what it
takes", he added.
- In May, the company raised $210 million. In the same
month, it acquired fashion portal Myntra. That deal that was
worth about $300 million, sources told Reuters.
- Reuters: Indian e-tailer raises $1 billion in funding
- Business Standard: After $1 bln fundraising, Flipkart now
worth $7 billion: bit.ly/XcpmO8
