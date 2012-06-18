(Corrects paragraph two to make clear Rajaratnam not Indian.)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Jeffrey Glekin
MUMBAI, June 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - "Rajat Gupta is no
criminal, he's just an Indian," said India's Firstpost. That
sentiment should rile business leaders from Mumbai to Bangalore.
It was a mistake for leading industrialists - including Mukesh
Ambani, the head of Reliance and Adi Godrej, the current
president of the Confederation of Indian Industry - to back a
campaign supporting Gupta. An open letter expressing admiration
for his charity and his role in setting up the Indian School of
Business looks like an apology for Gupta's crime.
The lack of reflection on the Gupta case fits in with a
common line of thinking in India: you have to play the game. In
Gupta's case, the game was helping a friend with some juicy
privileged information. He appears to have seen no contradiction
between that and his role as a standard bearer for middle-class
Indians - a philanthropist and thought leader who founded a
world class business school in Hyderabad.
There is a better way. The Tata group practically invented
corporate social responsibility, way before it became a buzz
word in the West. India should take some inspiration for the
ethics of its best role-models and leaders.
Today's India has much in common with America's Gilded Age.
The Ambanis and Godrejs have amassed wealth to rival the
Vanderbilts and Rockefellers. Billionaires have created fortunes
securing access to valuable natural resources and developing
businesses through their ability to influence government to
reduce competition and create a regulatory environment which
favours incumbents.
But the Gilded Age was followed by the Progressive Era with
cleaner politics, and a collective fight against corruption. And
if the U.S. model is not inspiration enough, the fact that
decision-making has ground to halt in Delhi, in part as a result
of scandals, should encourage everyone to draw a line under the
old system.
Gupta was once the face of modern India. His fall from grace
could be a turning point, an opportunity for today's tycoons to
set out a new vision. How about a second draft of the Gupta
letter setting the agenda for India's own progressive era?
CONTEXT NEWS
- Rajat Gupta, the former head of consulting firm McKinsey
and board member of Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble
, was convicted on June 15 on three counts of passing
inside information to Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam. He
was also convicted of one conspiracy charge but found not guilty
on two other counts of securities fraud.
- Gupta, 63, was accused of leaking details of P&G and
Goldman board meetings to Rajaratnam, including confidential
word of Berkshire Hathaway's $5 billion investment in
the bank in 2008. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
also filed civil insider-trading charges against Gupta.
- Gupta's lawyer, Gary Naftalis, said in a written
statement: "This is only round one. We will be moving to set
aside the verdict and will if necessary appeal the conviction."
- Many of India's leading industrialists - including Mukesh
Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries and Adi
Godrej, chairman of the Godrej Group and the current president
of the Confederation of Indian Industry - backed a public
campaign supporting Gupta. The campaign included the setting up
of a website - friendsofrajat.com - and an open letter
expressing admiration for Gupta's charitable work and his role
in setting up the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad in
1999.
- Reuters: Ex-business titan Gupta guilty of insider trading
- Firstpost story: link.reuters.com/pac88s
