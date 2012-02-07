(Adds link)
MUMBAI Feb 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Two wrongs don't
make a right. India's beleaguered aviation sector needs a boost.
But letting airlines avoid punitive state taxes by directly
importing fuel isn't smart. Some tax is necessary to pay for
environmental costs. The real target should be the subsidy given
to loss-making state-owned Air India.
The sector as whole is predicted to lose around $3 billion
in the fiscal year ending in March 2012, according to the Center
for Asia Pacific Aviation. The cumulative debt burden of the
three big carriers -- Kingfisher, Air India and Jet
Airways -- is $16 billion. Air India's debt alone is
$8.8 billion. Kingfisher has struggled to buy fuel and pay
salaries, airport charges and interest to its lenders.
A ministerial panel is proposing that firms are allowed to
import fuel directly. If the cabinet approves the plan and the
logistics can be made to work, this will have a big impact on
firms' costs. State taxes on aviation fuel average around 24
percent -- the second highest in the world. And fuel accounts
for around half of operating costs.
But there are two problems with the plan. First, while
India's taxes may be excessive, slashing them to zero is not the
answer. The industry's environmental costs should be paid for by
taxation. Second, India actually has a surplus of jet fuel and
exports half of its production annually. Creating an incentive
to import fuel looks dumb. Reducing tax levels to international
norms would be better.
What's more, the elephant in the room is Air India. The
national carrier racks up monthly losses of $122 million. In the
same breath as the fuel announcement, the ministerial panel also
recommended that state-owned banks should reschedule $1.5
billion of the carrier's current debt over the next 10 years.
This is just the latest example of state aid which allows Air
India to finance a price war that has queered the pitch for the
entire industry. The real priority should be to force the flag
carrier to improve efficiency, so weaning it off subsidies -- or
even wind it down.
CONTEXT NEWS
-- Indian airlines may be allowed to directly import jet
fuel, Aviation Minister Ajit Singh said on Feb. 7. A ministerial
panel also approved a $1.5 billion debt restructuring plan for
Air India. Both decisions will need final approval from the
cabinet.
-- The announcement caused shares across the sector to rise
sharply. Kingfisher Airlines surged to its maximum daily limit
of 20 percent, while SpiceJet and Jet Airways rose 19 percent
and 16.8 percent respectively.
