By Jeff Glekin
| MUMBAI, March 2
MUMBAI, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - New initiatives
don't always succeed first time. The Indian government's auction
of shares in ONGC, the oil and gas group, could have flopped had
it not been for last-minute intervention. But as long as Delhi
learns, auctions can still play a valuable role in
privatisations.
Full view will be published shortly.
CONTEXT NEWS
-- The Indian government fell just short of its target in a
chaotic $2.5 billion auction of shares in Oil and Natural Gas
Corp (ONGC). Investors bid for 98 percent of the shares on
offer. State-owned Life Insurance Company of India (LIC) is
reported to have made a revised bid for 120 million shares just
after the markets closed and confusion remains over exactly how
many shares LIC bought.
-- The floor price for the auction had been set at 290
rupees late on Feb 28, a 2.3 percent premium to the day's
closing price.
-- Reuters: ONGC auction debacle batters India divestment
hopes
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
-- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Robert Cole and David Evans)