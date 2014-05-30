(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions
HONG KONG, May 30
HONG KONG, May 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's
state-owned banks need a government bailout. The country's
wobbly public sector lenders require around $45 billion to put
their balance sheets on a firmer footing, according to a
Breakingviews calculator. That's a bill the new government can
ill afford. But if it acts fast, it may be able to take
advantage of the post-election euphoria to persuade private
investors to put up some of the cash.
Calculator: How much capital do India's banks need?: link.reuters.com/fyw69v
A recent report from the central bank described India's 21
public sector lenders, which include State Bank of India
, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank
, as "fragile". That's the polite term. Several years
of slow growth have strained the industry: bad debts in the
whole banking sector reached 4.4 percent of total lending at the
end of December, up from 3.7 percent a year earlier. For
state-controlled groups the figure is closer to 5 percent. And
that's just the dud credits they own up to. Public sector banks,
which account for three-quarters of India's total lending, are
notorious for rolling over loans to politically sensitive
borrowers. The real figure may be as much as twice as large.
Another worry is problem loans which borrower and bank have
renegotiated. In the aftermath of the 2008 crisis, Indian
regulators gave banks some leeway in how they treated these
"restructured" credits. The predictable result is that the loans
in this category trebled in three years, reaching 2.9 trillion
rupees ($49 billion) by the end of 2013. That's greater than the
official stock of bad debt. A significant proportion is to
borrowers who probably cannot pay.
If these two factors weren't enough of a headache, India is
also raising the bar for how much capital banks must hold. The
Reserve Bank of India, the central bank, has interpreted new
Basel III rules so that lenders must have Tier 1 capital
equivalent to 8.88 percent of their risk-weighted assets by
2018, up from 6.5 percent today.
A new Breakingviews calculator, based on RBI data, shows the
size of the potential capital hole. Start by assuming 10 percent
of all loans and 45 percent of "restructured" loans are duds.
Then require lenders to set aside provisions worth 70 percent of
the face value of those loans. Finally, make banks hit the
higher 2018 threshold for Tier 1 capital today. In this
admittedly harsh scenario, India's state-owned banks would need
more than $45 billion of capital - more than half of their
existing equity base.
The government is on the hook for most of this. Though many
public sector banks have stock market listings, the state is
legally required to maintain a majority stake. Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's new administration may eventually try to ditch
that rule, but only if it can get a bill past the upper house of
parliament, which it does not control.
The new administration is unlikely to welcome the idea of
pumping more than 2 percent of GDP into the financial sector.
But delay will only make matters worse. The longer that banks
hide past mistakes, the fewer new loans they will make. That
will restrict the flow of credit, limiting the economy's
capacity for growth, and making the bad debt problem larger.
The government can take steps to minimise the final bill. A
large chunk of the bad loans are to infrastructure projects -
particularly power plants - that are in trouble partly because
they lack the necessary permits. If the new authorities can
clear these bottlenecks, some of the bad debt may eventually
turn good.
The most promising way to reduce the cost to Indian
taxpayers, however, is to bring in the private sector.
Institutional investors may be reluctant to buy more common
equity while the government is still in control. However, banks
could issue other forms of capital, such as preference shares,
or bonds that are written down in a crisis. India's recent stock
market rally will help: the S&P BSE Bankex index is up 34
percent so far this year.
Over time, state-owned banks will need more thoroughgoing
reform. Many are inefficient and run according to political
rather than financial priorities. A wave of consolidation, led
by stronger players, could help.
But no amount of restructuring or improved governance can
compensate for a shortage of capital. If the new government acts
quickly, it could set off a positive feedback loop whereby an
improved supply of credit feeds faster economic growth. Delay,
and the final reckoning will only be more painful.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The financial position of India's state-owned banks is
fragile, according to a report on the governance of Indian
lenders published by the Reserve Bank of India on May 13.
- The report by the Committee to Review Governance of Boards
of Banks in India published the results of a stress test
outlining the capital shortfall at state-owned lenders. It
concluded that, in the most severe scenario, state-owned banks
could need as much as 1.47 trillion rupees ($25 billion) in
additional capital in 2014. By 2018, this figure would rise to
as much as 5.87 trillion rupees.
- P.J. Nayak, former chief executive of Axis bank, was
chairman of the committee.
- In its assessment of India published in February, the
International Monetary Fund estimated that the bill for
recapitalising state-owned banks could range from 3.3 percent to
7.9 percent of GDP, depending on the severity of the stress test
scenario employed. The government's share of this figure would
range from 2.1 percent to 5 percent of GDP.
- State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's biggest lender, on
May 23 reported a drop in bad loans and quarterly net profit
that beat forecasts, sending its shares to their highest level
in three years.
- It said gross non-performing loans as a percentage of
total loans fell 78 basis points sequentially to 4.95 percent in
the March quarter.
- Breakingviews TV: Calculating an India bank bailout bill:
reut.rs/1jz1Z4G
- RBI report: link.reuters.com/bap69v
- IMF Article IV consultation on India: link.reuters.com/cap69v
- Reuters: Drop in bad loans cheers State Bank of India
