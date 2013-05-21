(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India is set to
join the small but growing club of nations whose governments
issue inflation-indexed debt. But evidence from the United
States suggests that offering these securities in small
quantities - as India currently intends to - can become an
expensive fiscal hobby. A bolder commitment could reduce
borrowing costs. That's the direction in which New Delhi needs
to go.
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram is probably not
thinking about costs and benefits right now. His immediate
motivation in offering so-called "linkers" to domestic savers -
a big chunk of these bonds will be reserved for their exclusive
participation - is to wean them off their addiction to gold.
Double-digit inflation over the last few years, a result of
the government's own excessive spending, has undermined the
rupee's purchasing power. Indians have responded by looking for
a hedge in gold, stepping up their purchases of the imported
yellow metal to an annual $60 billion pace. That's one of the
reasons the current account deficit widened to an unsustainable
6.7 percent of GDP in the final quarter of 2012.
The citizens' gold habit irks the government and the central
bank. While Chidambaram has now pledged to reduce the budget
shortfall, he has no way of knowing if people will view his
promise as trustworthy. After all, his boss Sonia Gandhi wants
to launch a costly entitlement programme that would guarantee
the poor's access to heavily subsidized food ahead of the 2014
general elections.
In theory, "linkers" can enhance the credibility of the
government's commitment to low inflation. That's because New
Delhi's borrowing costs will rise if it allows prices to spiral
out of control after selling inflation-protected securities. But
suppose a surprise pickup in inflation does happen and the
government ends up paying 2 percentage points more on its
inflation-linked debt than on conventional bonds. This year's
planned 150 billion rupee ($2 billion) issuance, if maintained
at the same level for a decade, will increase the treasury's
yearly interest costs by 0.5 percent. That can hardly be
expected to force a major change in the government's bad fiscal
habits.
The U.S. experience with Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities (TIPS) suggests that flirting with these bonds can be
expensive. In contrast, a genuine commitment to developing them
as an independent asset class can save taxpayers money.
The United States came 15 years too late to TIPS. The ideal
time to launch the securities would have been in the early
1980s, which is when Britain started to offer them. Back in
1981, the U.S. Treasury was issuing 20-year bonds with 15.75
percent coupons because that was what investors demanded as
compensation for the 9 percent inflation that they were facing.
By 1994, inflation had fallen below 3 percent, lifting the
real annual cost of the bonds to the U.S. government to 13
percent. The U.S. Treasury felt so silly writing cheques for its
high-cost borrowings of the 1980s - a 30-year bond with an 11.25
percent coupon still exists - that it finally launched TIPS in
1997.
Like India, however, the United States made a hesitant
start, and the product bombed. In 2001, the U.S. Bond Market
Association called for a demise of the illiquid securities,
condemning them as an "expensive adjunct" to Treasuries, the
most liquid market in the world. It was only in 2004 that TIPS
became sufficiently liquid, removing the need for taxpayers to
compensate bondholders for the liquidity risk of holding the
securities. Last year a study by San Francisco Federal Reserve
economists estimated that taxpayers would eventually save
billions of dollars on TIPS issued since 2005.
Lowering sovereign borrowing costs should be an important
goal in India, too. About 42 percent of the federal government's
projected tax revenue this fiscal year will be spent on interest
alone. But to harvest the potential of "linkers" the Indian
government first needs to draw a clear roadmap that indicates
what proportion of its future annual borrowing will take this
form. Without such a plan, buyers of the 10-year
inflation-linked bond at its first auction on June 4 will have
very little idea of how liquid the market will be when they
eventually try to sell.
Simple math suggests the market could be illiquid for a long
time to come. TIPS account for about 7.5 percent of all U.S.
government-issued bills and bonds. India, which is starting with
a share of less than 0.5 percent, would need to expand its
issuance of inflation-linked debt by 30 percent a year to reach
the U.S. level by 2023. That's assuming that India's nominal GDP
grows by 10 percent a year on average between now and then, and
that the federal government's local debt-to-GDP ratio remains
unchanged at 37 percent.
"Linkers" have an important side benefit. They allow policy
makers to calculate expectations of future inflation, by
subtracting the market yield of these securities from that of
nominal bonds. Here again, liquidity is important. An illiquid
inflation-protected security will give erratic signals to the
central bank and could lead to wrong decisions.
India's decision to offer small savers a real inflation
hedge is a far better strategy than raising import duties on
gold and telling banks not to finance speculative purchases of
the yellow metal; such draconian measures, which India has
already taken, only enrich smugglers. But the new product won't
serve any of its several useful purposes if the government does
not come up with a strategy to make "linkers" more liquid in the
not-too-distant future. A commitment to meeting a sizeable chunk
of annual budget shortfalls by issuing inflation-linked
securities would help tremendously. Chidambaram has taken the
first step. He shouldn't stop there.
RELATED COLUMNS
Lawmakers on strike
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)