(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India is crying
out for corporate bonds. The country's bank-dominated financial
system is not well-suited to fund the $1 trillion infrastructure
investment targeted by the government under its current
five-year plan. Corporate bonds could be a helpful alternative,
but the authorities are stifling the development of a genuine
debt market.
Banks make money by transforming short-term deposits into
longer-term loans and managing the risks inherent in the
process. Indian lenders are no exception; they tend to
accumulate longer-term assets at a somewhat faster pace than
liabilities of the same maturity. About half of infrastructure
loans are long term in nature, according to the central bank's
research. If the asset-liability gap becomes too large, the
banking system becomes vulnerable to a confidence crisis.
Bank loans account for about 32 percent of the non-equity,
external financing for India's companies; the bond market
provides just 7 percent of the funds, according to a recent
working paper by the New Delhi-based National Institute of
Public Finance and Policy. The bond market's share of corporate
finance has been virtually unchanged in the past 10 years.
After many years of debate, there is now at least a hint of
progress. The Reserve Bank of India recently allowed
sell-and-repurchase, or repo, transactions in short-term
corporate paper. This will hopefully breathe life into a repo
market that has refused to take off. The list of securities
eligible for credit default swaps, a form of insurance
protection for bondholders, is also being expanded. Some of the
building blocks are finally falling in place. But even now, the
bond market is not getting the emphasis it deserves. Part of the
reason is the state's apprehension about what a successful
corporate bond market would do to its own borrowing costs.
The dominance of banks is a big advantage for the
government, because the authorities require banks to park 23
percent of their customers' deposits in government bonds. By
helping itself to a large share of lenders' deposits, New Delhi
keeps its own funding costs down. If the finance ministry and
its fund-raiser - the central bank - were to compete for those
funds in a free market, the interest rate on public debt would
be a lot higher.
As things stand, the real, or inflation-adjusted, rate is
negative: Subtract 10 percent consumer-price inflation from
nominal yield of about 8 percent, and the real rate on 10-year
bonds is minus 2 percent. Since households are the ultimate
providers of funds to the government bond market via bank
deposits, provident-fund and insurance savings, the bargain is a
particularly insidious one for them.
Corporate borrowers should, in theory, be beneficiaries of
negative risk-free rates. But they also lose out. Banks charge
hefty compensation for credit risk from businesses both good and
bad because seizing the assets of failed companies is cumbersome
and doesn't lead to recovery rates of more than 30 percent of
original loan values. Since there is practically no bond market
for borrowers to tap, the only other alternative is to issue
foreign-currency debt, a lousy option for companies with largely
rupee earnings.
Until about 1990, before the government modernized the
equity market and made it safer for public participation,
financial repression in India was absolute. The bonds the
government sold to the banks to cover its resource shortfall was
virtually the only source for households to increase their
wealth from one year to next. The part of household income that
was neither consumed nor invested in physical assets such as
property and gold was parked at banks, which, in turn, bought
government bonds in a process that came to be described as "lazy
banking" (See the accompanying chart, which shows a strong
correlation between household financial savings and government
deficits until the 1980s).
The patchy corporate sector that existed in those
closed-economy days largely financed itself by retaining a big
slice of its earnings. Since the early 1990s, though, the
one-to-one relationship between the government's
savings-investment shortfall and the household sector's surplus
has progressively broken down. Households are no longer entirely
dependent on bank deposits - and by extension, government bonds
- to expand their net worth. Equities issued by companies and
owned either directly or through mutual funds have gradually
become a real alternative.
However, corporate debt never really had a chance to become
a part of households' portfolio. An overwhelming preponderance
of private placements hampers the quality of disclosure.
Regulations on investment mandates restrict insurance and
provident funds from investing in corporate bonds in a
meaningful way. Banks are not allowed to sell credit-enhancement
guarantees to bond issuers. In the absence of market makers,
trading volumes are limited. India also places quantitative
limits on foreign investors' participation. The absence of an
insolvency code is another dampener.
But the most important bottleneck is fiscal. Over time, the
government should have curbed its budget deficit. That would
have created conditions for corporate debt to absorb surplus
household savings. The economy's growth rate would not have
crashed to an estimated 5.5 percent in the current fiscal year
from the 8-9 percent at which it was expanding before the 2008
crisis.
The trouble, however, is that the government is bent on
expanding entitlements and cornering savings to pay for them.
The result is an unhappy equilibrium. Private investments have
collapsed, but financial savings have plummeted more, with
households buying imported gold as a hedge against inflation.
The current-account deficit is ballooning.
Even so, the policy focus is on expanding the banking system
further. The central bank is under pressure to give out new
banking licenses. But it's hard to see how a capital-constrained
and state-dominated banking system is going to fund $1 trillion
in infrastructure spending. Maybe that goal is just a government
slogan. But it shouldn't be. The rest of developing Asia is
rapidly moving forward. Every year that India lags behind is a
lost opportunity.
CONTEXT NEWS
Graphic: India's financial repression: link.reuters.com/cys25t
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)