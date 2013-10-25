(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's finance
minister may fall back on a tried-and-tested accounting gimmick
to create the illusion he is hitting his fiscal targets. Though
Palaniappan Chidambaram's ploy won't fool savvy investors, it is
nonetheless politically convenient. It will shift the deficit
burden by one year, by which time it may have become another
government's headache.
Chidambaram, who has staked his reputation on taming India's
notoriously wayward federal budget, may shift as much as $15
billion of subsidy payments into next year's accounts, Reuters
reported on Oct. 25. That's almost 17 percent of this year's
projected fiscal deficit.
India's government recognizes revenue and costs not when it
actually incurs them, but when it writes or receives cheques. By
simply delaying payments, New Delhi can therefore give the
impression it is sticking to its promise of keeping this year's
budget deficit within 4.8 percent of GDP.
In reality, though, handouts of food, fertilizer and energy
may cost almost 1 percentage point more this year than
Chidambaram has provided for. Meeting the deficit target without
touching India's ever-expanding welfare state before next year's
election makes it expedient to delay recognising some of these
costs.
Politics isn't the only constraint, though. Amidst faltering
income growth and tax collections, the economics of austerity is
equally unpleasant. In the first five months of the fiscal year,
the Indian government's net tax revenue grew 5 percent, compared
with the full-year target of 19 percent.
If total government receipts, including proceeds from
telecom spectrum auctions and state asset sales, fall short by 1
percent of GDP, Chidambaram will have to rein in year-on-year
expenditure growth to 5.5 percent in the remainder of the fiscal
year, from the current pace of 17 percent, according to Morgan
Stanley. Only then can he hit his deficit goal in an honest way.
A severe expenditure squeeze may worsen the economic
slowdown and upset voters. By contrast, the benefits of
accelerated fiscal consolidation, such as slower inflation,
lower interest rates and a pickup in private credit, would be
reaped by the next administration.
Opinion polls currently suggest the Congress Party-led
coalition will struggle to retain power for a third term. In
such an environment, it would be irrational for Chidambaram to
cut spending drastically - or genuinely.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Indian Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram, finding
it hard to rein in subsidies on food, fertilizers and energy,
may sweep as much as $15 billion of handouts into next year's
accounts, Reuters reported on Oct. 25, citing an official who
declined to be identified.
- The move would allow India to meet Chidambaram's fiscal
deficit target of 4.8 percent of GDP for the current fiscal year
which will end in March 2014.
- The federal government's fiscal deficit for the year ended
March 2013 was 4.9 percent of GDP, down from a revised estimate
of 5.2 percent.
- Reuters: India eyes $15 bln rollover of subsidy costs into
next budget
