(Refiles to fix font type in article)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When India's
finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram stands up to present
his government's annual budget on Feb. 28, the biggest quandary
he will face is: "What can I say in the next two hours that will
boost both the demand for credit and its supply?"
The right answer to that question has three parts: To
recapitalise state-run lenders to the extent the government's
meagre resources permit; to hand out new banking licences; and
to remove the obstacles that prevent global banks from including
India in the list of countries where they would like to deploy
more of their shareholders' money.
Why should Chidambaram be so desperate for more bank
capital? The reasons are connected to both demand for credit and
its supply. Right now in India, both sides of the equation are
equally dire.
Demand for credit is low because an economy that had become
accustomed to growing more than 8 percent a year before the
global financial crisis is now expanding only 5 percent
annually. Companies that loaded up on debt when India was being
hailed as the world's second-fastest-growing economy are now
deleveraging to clean up their balance sheets.
While it's convenient to blame the Reserve Bank of India's
aggressive monetary tightening for the slowdown in credit
demand, a recent analysis by the International Monetary Fund
shows that higher real interest rates only account for about a
quarter of the investment slowdown. Besides, the spurt in
inflation that prompted the central bank to raise interest rates
13 times between March 2010 and October 2011 was occasioned by
the government's pathological refusal to do anything about the
expansion of its own spending, which is estimated to have more
than doubled in six years.
The supply side of the credit equation is problematic
because a bank-dominated financial system in which
state-controlled lenders account for 74 percent of total assets
has all sorts of bad incentives to stretch out corporate
deleveraging. Loans that have gone sour aren't written off but
are "restructured" to give borrowers easier terms. And although
the monetary authority wants banks to set aside more of their
future income to offset potential losses, the current rate of
provision is just 2.75 percent of the value of the restructured
loans.
In a typical business-cycle slowdown, the strategy works
out. Most debtors see a recovery after a short blip and start
servicing loans again. Demand for new credit picks up, and
state-run banks are spared the trouble of making large capital
calls on the Indian taxpayer, via their nominal owner, the
government.
This time, it's different. The challenge in India is not the
business cycle, but the credit cycle. In January, the cyclical
component of commercial bank credit - after stripping out trend
growth and seasonality - was at its weakest level in almost
eight years, according to Breakingviews calculations.
Given the severity of the downturn, it's quite likely that
banks' restructured loans will turn bad at a faster pace than
before. In the past, the rule of thumb was that 15 percent of
restructured loans would eventually default, triggering large
write-downs. A recent stress test scenario, conducted by the
IMF, assumes that the default rate this time around will be
higher. If it was three times the normal level, 90 percent of
India's state-controlled banks would see their Tier 1 capital
ratio dip below the 8 percent minimum required by Basel bank
rules - forcing a government bailout.
Even if these losses do not materialise, state banks will
require more capital. According to central bank estimates, the
government will need to inject as much as 1.5 trillion rupees -
equivalent to 1.5 percent of India's annual GDP - into the banks
it controls in order to prepare them for new Basel III rules by
2018. That's 12 times the amount the government is expected to
inject into banks in the financial year that ends on March 31.
The fiscal implications of recapitalization are unwelcome,
considering that Chidambaram wants to reduce the federal
government's annual budget deficit to 3 percent of GDP by 2017
from an estimated 5.3 percent in the current financial year.
Nevertheless, restoring vitality to the banking system is
something the finance minister should not shy away from. Putting
Indian taxpayers on the hook will not be popular, but is
necessary because no government has the political will to dilute
its ownership of state-controlled financial institutions.
Yet recapitalising state-owned banks is only the first step.
The second part of the solution is to hand out new banking
licences so that domestic non-bank financial companies - and
even non-financial companies - can start their own
deposit-taking institutions. That will inject new capital and
competition into the country's banking system. However,
corporate conglomerates that might be tempted to channel loans
to their own businesses should be kept at bay.
The third part of the puzzle is to adopt a more reasonable
stance toward global banks. Since the 2008 financial crisis, big
lenders have become pickier about where they deploy their
precious capital. Persuading them to commit more funds to India,
and to convert their local branch networks to subsidiaries -
something the authorities are pushing them to do - will require
carrots as well as sticks.
The biggest prize a foreign bank can win if it agrees to
incorporate locally is that it will be considered on a par with
domestic private lenders when applying to open new branches in
large cities. At the moment, foreign banks are restricted to
opening just a handful of branches every year. However, that
benefit will be significantly diluted if the authorities
simultaneously force the subsidiaries of foreign banks to build
expensive rural networks.
While India has valid concerns about risks to financial
stability that might emerge in future if foreign banks become
too dominant, overseas lenders at present control just 7 percent
of the commercial banking system's total assets. That gives the
authorities considerable room to embrace a more pragmatic view
than they have chosen to adopt so far.
Oiling the gears of the credit machine with fresh capital
will revive the economy and generate the tax revenues that will
make the planned fiscal consolidation possible. To hold off on
this crucial task just to make the current deficit numbers look
good will harm the economy.
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)