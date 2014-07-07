(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)(Refiles to addlink.)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews)- Investors have
very high hopes for the new pro-business Indian government's
maiden budget on July 10. It has three priorities: restarting a
stalled investment cycle, repairing the government's fiscal
health and reforming the supply side of the economy. Addressing
all three will be a daunting task. But with a mix of honesty and
creativity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley just might pull it off.
Fiscal repair is where honesty is needed the most. Admitting
that last year's actual deficit was more like 5 percent of GDP,
not the 4.5 percent announced by the previous government, would
be a good start. That lower number was an accounting artefact;
using it as a baseline for fiscal correction will either mean
intolerable austerity or a return to book-keeping shenanigans.
Instead, the focus should be on boosting revenue.
Speeding up privatization is one way to achieve that goal:
the government is contemplating an ambitious asset sales target
of $11.7 billion, Reuters reported on July 6. That's almost
equal to the proceeds of the past four years. A creatively
designed amnesty for bringing back wealth parked illegally in
overseas tax havens could also help. Using the proceeds to
invest in infrastructure and recapitalize state-run banks could
ease the immediate resource crunch. The investment cycle would
restart.
For a more sustained fiscal fix, the government will have to
switch public spending from subsidies and handouts to
facilitating jobs and investment. This will require supply-side
reforms. Investors are expecting an ambitious plan for skilling
up India's 435-million-strong workforce. Freeing employees from
archaic labour laws is the next step.
Making the corporate tax regime more predictable, for
instance by scrapping the retrospective amendment to tax laws
introduced in 2012, will also help improve the business climate.
Easing restrictions on foreign investment in defence, railways
and e-commerce would help to deepen the country's manufacturing
base.
By the time he presents his next budget in February, Jaitley
will have had a chance to make reluctant state governments drop
their objection to a long-delayed federal sales tax, which could
well become the Modi government's most important legislative
reform. For now, though, a judicious combination of restart,
repair and reform should be enough to keep investors happy.
(On twitter @andymukherjee70)
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's new government will seek to raise up to a record
700 billion rupees ($11.7 billion) in asset sales in its maiden
budget this week to reduce the budget deficit, a senior
government source told Reuters.
- The target will almost equal the actual proceeds from
selling government stakes in state-run companies over the past
four years. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the
annual budget on July 10.
- Breakingviews TV: Modi's momentum presents budget
opportunity: reut.rs/1ornwjS
- Reuters: India's Modi to target record asset sales in
first budget - source
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)