By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI, June 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India needs to roll
out the red carpet, not smother foreign investors in red tape.
That sentiment was expressed by Narendra Modi, controversial
opposition politician and chief minister of the state of
Gujarat, in India's Economic Times this week. The government may
be listening a little. An initiative to open India's capital
markets to more individual investors is a good incremental
improvement. But the government is dreaming to think this change
will attract $45 billion of extra capital a year.
Foreign institutional investors have had access to the
Indian securities markets since 1992. The stock market is
already the most open route for foreigners to invest in the
Indian economy. Overseas investors who do not qualify for direct
investment in the country can buy depository receipts in Indian
blue-chips such as Tata and Reliance in London and New York.
They can also buy futures contracts in Singapore.
More direct access for foreign investors is certainly
welcome. The regulatory loosening will reduce complexity and
enhance flexibility. But the pot of money waiting to be invested
probably isn't anywhere near as large as the government
suggests. Over the past five years, the highest total inflow
from portfolio investment was $32 billion, in 2010. Even if the
new route proves successful, it is likely that much of the money
will be cannibalised from existing channels.
The finance ministry claims its estimate - $90 billion over
two years - reflects feedback from meetings. It should exercise
better judgment. The only way to attract that much new money is
to change the fundamentals of the economy. Getting rid of
slivers of red tape is good, but over-promising and
under-delivering risks damaging credibility. The ministry should
work on more aggressive cuts in red tape over the wider Indian
economy.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's capital market regulator has revised the framework
for Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) investment in Indian
equities in a circular dated June 7. When the QFI route was
first announced in November 2011, access was only made available
to individuals from the 34 Financial Action Task Force
countries. This has now been relaxed to allow QFIs from
countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European
Commission to access the Indian securities market.
- A senior finance ministry official said it has received
feedback that the capital markets could see $20-25 billion
inflows on the pessimistic side and $80-90 billion on the
optimistic side in the next two years through the QFI route, the
Business Standard reported on June 8.
