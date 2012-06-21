(Refiles to correct spelling of Chawla throughout.)(The author
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - New Delhi has done
itself a big favour imposing a record $1.1 billion price-fixing
fine against 11 cement firms. In spite of all the accusations of
policy paralysis and corruption within the Indian government, it
is apparent that there are some bodies which continue to be
respected and may be feared for their power to do the right
thing. For all the criticisms recently leveled, it suggests
there is an appetite for competition, and a willingness to take
on vested interests.
It takes strong institutions, and strong individual leaders,
to make these things happen. The Comptroller and Auditor General
of India is a case in point. It has impressed, under the
leadership of Vinod Rai who took control in late 2007, not least
thanks to the way it tackled the 2G telecoms scandal.
The June 21 cement ruling was taken by Ashok Chawla, the
relatively new head of the three-year-old Competition Commission
of India. Like Rai, Chawla was previously the top civil servant
in the Finance Ministry. To act against the politically
well-connected cement industry, moreover, is bold, especially
since it his first big decision. As is their right, several of
the firms have said they will appeal the decision. But the $1.1
billion fine amounts to 50 percent of all firms' net profits for
the fiscal years ending in March 2010 and March 2011.
Other sectors of the economy may soon feel the welcome
regulatory heat. The Commission is expected to give a ruling
next week on tyre companies including Apollo Tyres and CEAT over
alleged price fixing.
Chawla is now keen to grab more power for his watchdog. He
is pushing for changes to legislation that will give him, and
his organisation, additional scope to scrutinise mergers and
acquisitions.
India's growth depends on economic reform and developing a
pro-active competition policy is a hugely important step. In the
short run it will cause pain to those businesses that have been
able to keep prices artificially high. But the economy will
benefit from the resulting enhancements in productivity.
Consumers will win too, from lower prices. India's challenge is
to ensure it has the institutions and individuals it needs to
cement the reputation.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a $1.1
billion fine on 11 cement firms on June 21. The CCI said the
companies colluded to push prices higher by under-utilising
their plants and creating an artificial shortage of cement.
- UltraTech Cement, part of the diversified Aditya
Birla Group, Holcim-controlled ACC and Ambuja
Cement, India Cements and the Indian unit of
France's Lafarge were among those fined the equivalent
of 50 percent of their net profit for the fiscal years ending in
March 2010 and March 2011.
The ruling, expected for several months, came after the
close of stock market trade in Mumbai. Several of the firms have
said they will appeal the decision.
- Reuters: Indian cement firms fined $1.1 bln by anti-trust
body
