By Andy Mukherjee
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The former IMF
chief economist warned of the credit bubble in 2005. Now he must
show he can manage crises as well as he can predict them. The
current strategy for ending the rupee's free fall will choke
growth. As India's next central bank chief, Rajan will need to
switch gears.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India appointed former International Monetary Fund chief
economist Raghuram Rajan as head of its central bank on Aug. 6.
Rajan gained fame with a 2005 paper warning that financial
sector developments could trigger an economic crisis.
- Current head Duwuri Subbarao will end his five-year tenure
on Sept. 4.
- The rupee is down nearly 11 percent in 2013, making it the
worst-performing currency in emerging Asia. The rupee stood at
60.78 against the dollar at 1:30p.m. (0300 GMT) on Aug. 7.
- Reuters: India names ex-IMF heavyweight as new cenbank
chief, rupee at new low
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
