SINGAPORE Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The former IMF chief economist warned of the credit bubble in 2005. Now he must show he can manage crises as well as he can predict them. The current strategy for ending the rupee's free fall will choke growth. As India's next central bank chief, Rajan will need to switch gears.

- India appointed former International Monetary Fund chief economist Raghuram Rajan as head of its central bank on Aug. 6. Rajan gained fame with a 2005 paper warning that financial sector developments could trigger an economic crisis.

- Current head Duwuri Subbarao will end his five-year tenure on Sept. 4.

- The rupee is down nearly 11 percent in 2013, making it the worst-performing currency in emerging Asia. The rupee stood at 60.78 against the dollar at 1:30p.m. (0300 GMT) on Aug. 7.

