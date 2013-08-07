(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Raghuram Rajan
must show he is as good at managing financial crises as he is at
predicting them. When he was chief economist of the
International Monetary Fund, Rajan was a prescient critic of a
finance-fuelled credit boom, warning of "hidden tail risks" as
early as 2005. His first task as India's new central bank
governor will be to avert the country's looming currency crisis.
The Indian rupee is in free fall. It touched a record low
against the dollar on Aug. 6, just before the government
announced that Rajan, currently chief economic adviser to the
finance ministry, will replace central bank chief Duvvuri
Subbarao when his term ends on Sept. 4.
Rajan's first challenge will be to quickly reverse the
central bank's present strategy for defending the currency. In
an effort to give investors in short-term rupee debt an
incentive to keep their money in India, the Reserve Bank of
India in July engineered an increase in money-market interest
rates and forced a liquidity squeeze. But those moves have
raised the risks of a "vicious slowdown" in the economy,
according to Morgan Stanley economist Chetan Ahya.
There's more at stake, though, than a few quarters of sub
5-percent GDP growth. The ongoing mini-currency crisis could
turn into a credit catastrophe if private borrowing costs start
rising again. Construction, power and telecom companies as well
as operators of infrastructure projects like airports and
expressways are already highly indebted, according to research
by Nomura economist Sonal Varma. Corporate distress and rising
bad loans in an undercapitalized, state-dominated banking system
make for a toxic cocktail.
So how will Rajan avert a disaster? His stance is
pro-growth, says a person who attended a meeting between him and
private-sector economists four days before the RBI launched its
growth-busting emergency measures. But in order to lower
domestic interest rates at a time when U.S. real rates are
rising, Rajan will either need to introduce capital controls -
as Malaysia did in 1998 - or win the confidence of global
investors in India's growth revival plan. Rajan has strong
credentials, and a winsome personality. What he doesn't have is
time.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India appointed former International Monetary Fund chief
economist Raghuram Rajan as head of its central bank on Aug. 6.
Rajan gained fame with a 2005 paper warning that financial
sector developments could trigger an economic crisis.
- Current head Duwuri Subbarao will end his five-year tenure
on Sept. 4.
- The rupee is down nearly 11 percent in 2013, making it the
worst-performing currency in emerging Asia. The rupee stood at
60.78 against the dollar at 1:30p.m. (0300 GMT) on Aug. 7.
- Reuters: India names ex-IMF heavyweight as new cenbank
chief, rupee at new low
