(Removes extraneous word in paragraphs 2, 7)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI, March 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Simmering worries
about India's cheapo sell-off of its coal asset could yet
explode. The economic consequences may well be worse than those
which followed the telecoms mess up. Consumers eventually
benefited from the mobile licences scandal. Coal could prove
murkier.
If India had auctioned its coalmines rather than allocating
them on a first-come first-served basis it may have raised an
extra $211 billion, according to a leaked draft report from
India's audit office. Where have all the gains from this
bargain-basement sell off ended up?
Experience from the scandal over the sale of second
generation (2G) mobile phone licences holds some clues. In that
case the auditor estimates that an auction could have raised an
additional $39 billion. Firms who immediately sold licences on
to another investor for a higher price certainly got a windfall,
although the majority kept hold of their spectrum. But the 2008
sale of spectrum brought new players into the market and also
spurred competition. And as tariffs fell, consumers gained more
than the corporates.
But things may play out differently in coalmining. Companies
which were allocated mines were not allowed to sell coal
directly to the market. They were allocated mines in order to
generate the power to make iron and steel. Tata Steel
, Jindal, ArcelorMittal and Vedanta
are some of the beneficiaries cited in the draft report.
The auditor indicated that the cost of coal from the mines
was substantially below what the firms would have paid to Coal
India, the national operator. And Coal India itself
prices the fuel at up to 70 percent below the international
market price.
Unlike the 2G case, where a competitive local market drove
prices down, steel makers (among other beneficiaries) operate an
international market. In theory at least, they could have
pocketed the savings made as a result of lower input costs.
It may be that the cheap coal gave India a leg up that, in
time, will prove invaluable. Industries vital to economic
development may have struggled without help from what might,
effectively, be seen as a massive state subsidy. The risk,
though, is that a few will be seen to have garnered unseemly
riches at the expense of the many. As well as being unfair, that
could set back India's economic development.
CONTEXT NEWS
- An official audit report of the Government of India's
handling of coalfield sales will not change substantially from
the leaked draft that talked of $211 billion in lost revenues,
sources told Reuters on March 26.
- The draft report which was published by The Times of India
on March 21, said the sale of 155 coalfields to about 100
private and state-run firms between 2004 and 2009 had cost the
government $211 billion.
- In response to the leak the Comptroller and Auditor
General, India's national audit office, called parts of the
draft "exceedingly misleading" and the prime minister's office
tried to quell the row, which sparked uproar in parliament and
stoked fears of another major corruption scandal.
- Reuters: Short breather for India leaders in "$211
billion" coal row
(Editing by Robert Cole and David Evans)