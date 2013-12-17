(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Narendra Modi
should think small during 2014. If the politician's party does
win next year's general election in India - as political pundits
increasingly believe it will - the future prime minister should
resist the temptation to immediately unveil a grand economic
strategy. In the interim, he should focus on quick and effective
repair jobs in the banking, electricity and textile sectors.
Such a limited agenda sounds counterintuitive. Indians are
impatient for an end to the double whammy of economic stagnation
and high inflation. Financial markets are already pricing in a
Modi victory. Moreover, resistance to unpopular decisions is
usually at its lowest when politicians are still enjoying the
first flush of victory.
But a dose of realism is needed. By the time Modi and his
cabinet are ready for business, the first quarter of India's
next financial year will be over. A hurried reform agenda will
be either too squeamish, or too ambitious and impractical. In
either case, investors will end up disappointed.
The annual budget in February 2015 will be the first real
opportunity for Modi's finance minister to present a well
conceived strategy for economic reconstruction. In the meantime,
the new government should focus on repair work - the kind that
will pay quick dividends but won't require messy legislation.
Three tasks that can help build investor confidence and
prepare the ground for deeper reforms stand out: Recapitalizing
banks, giving more electricity to villages and increasing the
interest-rate subsidy for textile industry loans.
A bold recapitalization of government-run banks will revive
stalled credit flow. Indian banks rated by Moody's Investors
Service could need up to $6 billion in fresh capital next year.
Most of the shortfall will be in state-run lenders. At 2 percent
of the federal government's annual expenditure, recapitalization
will be an expensive proposition, but not prohibitively so. Just
the top 11 state-owned banks have received $7 billion from the
government over the past four years. Besides, since shares in
many of these banks are changing hands for less than their book
value, a recovery in credit will see the government make a paper
profit on its investment once the bad loan problem eases.
In exchange for writing the cheque, though, Modi should
insist on merging the 26 state lenders into, say, 10 larger,
better-managed banks over time. When Palaniappan Chidambaram,
the current finance minister, mooted the idea of consolidation
eight years ago, about 1 million bank workers protested. But the
lenders' woeful finances present an opportunity for Modi to
restart the project. The new government doesn't need to
immediately embark on a privatization drive - although that is
where consolidation will eventually lead once there's political
appetite for it.
Another of Modi's immediate repair jobs should be to contain
rampant losses in the power sector. India's power distribution
utilities lose 1.5 percent of GDP annually. That's partly
because of theft. But mostly, it's because of farmers. They
guzzle power but hardly pay anything for it. The state-owned
distribution utilities lose money and can't repay working
capital loans to state-run banks. Last year, the government had
to step in and restructure $35 billion of the utilities' debts.
The distribution companies' attempts to manage the problem
make it worse. They provide very little electricity to villages,
and enforce debilitating power cuts in cities. This crushes
productivity. A permanent solution is perhaps still many years
away. But a good interim fix will be to separate the feeder
cables that supply electricity to farms for irrigation from
those that carry it to the rest of the village.
A World Bank study of a small area in Modi's home state of
Gujarat where such separation of lines has been implemented
showed a 22 percent jump in villagers' real incomes, compared
with a smaller 13 percent escalation in their real energy
expenses. The distribution company still may have to supply as
much free or nearly free power for irrigation as before, but it
benefits by recouping the full cost of electricity from village
households and small industries. Healthier distribution
companies will increase the attractiveness of India's power
business to investors. India's infrastructure for generating,
transmitting and distributing electricity will need $1 trillion
in investment over 20 years, according to consulting firm Bain.
The solution is also easy to execute. The per-kilometre cost
of separate cables is about $4,000. Rather than dangle the
carrot of federal assistance to states that commit to lowering
their power distribution losses, Modi should make an immediate,
non-conditional grant to cover the expense. Productivity gains
alone will pay for the investment in a short period.
Raising productivity in the textile industry will be harder.
India is the world's second-largest cotton producer after China.
But while China imports cotton to make clothes for the world,
India will this year export about one fourth of its production.
This should alarm Modi. After all, the country could create more
jobs by turning cotton into fabric and garments for exports. But
unlike its rivals in Bangladesh and Pakistan, the Indian textile
industry doesn't enjoy much preferential access to developed
countries. Besides, the current government has massively
increased guaranteed minimum prices for cotton farmers, crimping
manufacturers' profitability.
The government has offered some help: textile manufacturers
enjoy a 3 percentage point interest subsidy on export credit.
However, Modi should increase it to 5 percent for five years.
That might seem like making an industry that's beginning to
benefit from a weaker rupee more dependent on handouts. But it's
better to give money to companies that can create hundreds of
thousands of new jobs than waste it on subsidizing cereal
consumption in a nation where the real nutritional shortage is
in protein.
These three quick fixes do not amount to a manifesto for
government. Solving India's problems will require a much more
ambitious long-term programme. But if Modi can make some swift
improvements immediately after winning the election, his
government will be in better shape to tackle the many bigger
challenges ahead.
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)