By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Reserve Bank
of India's in-house rule for setting interest rates is a secret
sauce in desperate need of a new recipe.
The ingredients for the rate-setting formula are not known.
But a Breakingviews examination of India's call-money rates,
inflation and GDP over the past 13 years shows that the central
bank has historically placed a rather low emphasis on taming
inflation, while fretting more about output slumps and currency
swings.
The danger of such an algorithm is plain to see. While the
government's fiscal recklessness deservedly shares the blame for
India's stagflation, monetary ineptitude is equally responsible
for hobbling the once fast-growing economy.
That is about to change. Raghuram Rajan, the RBI's new
governor, unexpectedly raised the policy rate in September,
giving a strong hint that the central bank is turning into an
inflation hawk. He also set up a panel to recommend a fresh
monetary strategy that is more "predictable and transparent."
The central bank needn't become a completely open book. But
a more robust response to inflation is a welcome break from the
past. A monetary policy rule that targets several variables
risks falling between stools. That's the case now. Inflation is
almost at double-digit levels but the economy, which grew just
4.4 percent in the June quarter, is operating below capacity.
The paradox is partly explained by the RBI's actions. The
central bank's target short-term interest rate has in the past
responded three times more forcefully to an output shortfall
than to higher inflation.
Such a policy rule can work without any major hiccups for a
long time, but it has a corrosive effect on behaviour. Even in
the event of hyperinflation, savers can't expect the central
bank to come to their rescue. Fearing erosion of their savings,
they add gold and real estate to their portfolios. Fiscal
overreach makes things worse. Elevated government deficits
absorb a bulk of dwindling financial savings, pushing interest
rates higher than they would otherwise have been. That blunts
the impact of monetary policy. Growth plummets, but inflation
stays high. A stagflation-type crisis erupts.
That's not all. In the past, the RBI has also demonstrated
an unhealthy obsession with the exchange rate. When the rupee
was appreciating against the U.S. dollar before the 2008
financial crisis, the central bank had a tendency to set
short-term rates lower than they should have been. Its
motivation was to prevent the economy from being swamped by
yield-chasing capital inflows.
The concern now is the opposite. The rupee has tanked
because of investors' misgivings about India's bloated trade
deficit. In July, the RBI raised short-term interest rates by 3
percentage points to prevent capital outflows, showing once
again that it cared less about the currency's domestic
purchasing power than its value in overseas transactions.
Rajan is now dismantling his predecessor's ill-conceived
defence of the currency. In this, he has been lucky. The rupee
is stable at about 62 to the dollar. But danger lurks. Nobody
quite knows how the central bank will respond if expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon start withdrawing excess
dollar liquidity resurface, putting the rupee under renewed
selling pressure.
Yet Rajan's goal must be to tone down the importance
monetary policy assigns to variables other than inflation.
Exporters become complacent because they know that the monetary
authority tends to fight currency appreciation. A good example
is the Indian software industry. It has been wildly successful
because of the country's cheap labour, but has underinvested in
research, and is struggling now to develop its own intellectual
property. Similarly, knowing that the central bank will cut
interest rates to keep output at an even keel absolves the
government of its responsibility to boost the capacity of the
economy.
India's hotchpotch monetary rule has also failed to anchor
inflation expectations. Even with GDP growth at a 10-year low,
surveys show people expect prices to keep galloping. If citizens
were confident that the central bank would bring inflation down
because that's what it always does, then some of that faith
would show up as lower inflation today.
Looking at inflation, Breakingviews' analysis of past RBI
behaviour suggests overnight rates should be around 8.4 percent.
The central bank's determination to shore up the currency would
add 0.9 percentage point to the theoretical number, while its
desire to reduce the output gap would reduce it by 0.6
percentage points. Combine the three ingredients, and the final
rate - based on historical trends - should be 8.7 percent for
the third quarter of 2013.
But following Rajan's intervention, the actual rate was 9.5
percent on Sept. 25. Since Rajan's actions suggest he cares less
about the value of the rupee and lost output, the higher
observed rate points to one explanation: banks believe the new
governor is putting a greater emphasis on controlling inflation
than before.
This new rule, if Rajan can make it credible, could lead
India to embrace a formal inflation-targeting regime. But it
shouldn't be in a hurry to go down that route. Since the 1997
financial crisis, most developing countries in Asia have adopted
arrangements whereby the central bank is given an inflation goal
by the government or parliament, and told to focus its efforts
on achieving it. By and large, inflation targeting has worked --
but not everywhere, and not always. For example, the Bank of
Thailand steadily raised interest rates in 2006 in an attempt to
rein in inflation. The hot money that poured eventually prompted
the country to impose capital controls. Thai assets were
subsequently walloped.
Before India can migrate to inflation targeting, the
government must first prune its permanently elevated budget
deficit, so that it's able to use fiscal policy to dial economic
output up and down. Still, there is no doubt that too many
ingredients are spoiling the consistency of India's monetary
broth. Even if Rajan can't adopt a simpler recipe overnight, he
can enhance the anti-inflation flavour of his interest-rate
concoction.
