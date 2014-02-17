(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
(Refiles to add link)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's
anti-graft crusader has beaten a hasty retreat from political
power. That makes the country riskier for investors.
Arvind Kejriwal resigned as chief minister of the Delhi
state on Valentine's Day, less than two months after voters gave
his Common Man Party an unexpected mandate. Yet his strategic
withdrawal is not a sign of weakness. If the populist leader
splits the national urban vote in the upcoming general
elections, that will make it more difficult for the Bharatiya
Janata Party's pro-business prime ministerial candidate Narendra
Modi to wrest power from the ruling Congress. A closely
contested poll might become chaotic.
Now that Kejriwal's newish party is not bogged down in one
state, it has a better chance of utilizing its limited resources
to fight a national campaign. It covets a share of India's urban
constituencies, which account for 200 of the 543 seats up for
grabs, and where Kejriwal's promises of anti-bribery hotlines,
free water and cheap electricity - pledges he fulfilled in Delhi
- are most likely to resonate. While he won't have the numbers
to form his own government, he can make it harder for Modi to do
so.
Kejriwal's ascent is bad news for business. The outgoing
chief minister has reversed the previous administration's
decision to allow foreign-owned malls in Delhi. The
activist-turned-politician has also accused Reliance Industries,
its chairman Mukesh Ambani, and India's oil minister, of
creating an artificial gas shortage - a charge they deny. At the
same time, Kejriwal has threatened to cancel Mukesh's younger
brother Anil Ambani's license to distribute power in Delhi.
These scraps are partly political theatre, and partly
well-calculated moves to retain the support of the liberal
intelligentsia, which has become disillusioned by the Kejriwal
administration's fiscal recklessness and its penchant for
vigilante justice. This included a midnight raid on an alleged
drugs and prostitution racket, during which some Ugandan women
were humiliated.
With elections near, expect Kejriwal to do more of what he
does best: agitate. It remains unclear just how many voters will
respond to his anti-establishment message. What's obvious though
is that the strident notes will make investors reach for
earplugs.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi, or Common
Man Party, resigned as chief minister of the Delhi state on Feb.
14, bringing to an end a 49-day government that gave residents
free water, cheaper power and a helpline for whistleblowers to
report bribery.
- It also reversed the previous administration's decision to
allow foreign-owned retail stores in the national capital.
Kejriwal decided to propose fresh polls after failing to win
opposition lawmakers' support to introduce anti-graft
legislation.
- Breakingviews TV: India's urban angst should worry
investors: reut.rs/1lZ7bm4
- Reuters: Delhi chief minister quits over graft
bill
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)