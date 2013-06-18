(Refiles to add dropped comma in first sentence)
SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's banking
system, struggling with a sluggish economy and large loan
losses, may lose the only friend it has had the past couple of
years: the diaspora. For every $1 of time deposits that Indian
banks have raised from residents in the past year, 13 cents has
come from the estimated 25 million people of Indian origin who
live in other countries. On all but a fraction that amount, the
currency risk lies with the depositor.
Now the 17 percent fall in the rupee since February 2012 is
threatening to unravel the trade. Not only will banks be
hard-pressed to find an alternative source of deposits, the
country may find it tough to fill the $75 billion hole in the
current account without the help of the diaspora, which shared
one-sixth of the financing burden between April and December
last year.
Non-resident Indians, known as NRIs, were taken in by the
promise of 9 percent annual returns on their deposits. They
currently have $47 billion parked in rupee deposits at Indian
banks. Almost half of that money has come into the country since
the Reserve Bank of India's December 2011 decision to allow
banks to offer local interest rates to overseas Indians,
provided the latter were willing to stomach the exchange-rate
risk.
In absolute terms, NRI deposits are small change for the
banking system, which has more than $1 trillion in time deposits
from residents. But double-digit consumer price inflation in
recent years has put off local savers. Residents' time deposits
are growing at a slower pace than the growth in credit. That is
why banks have seized the opportunity to hawk rupee deposits to
overseas Indians. At the same time, lenders have been cautious
about expanding a separate $15 billion category of
foreign-currency deposits where they bear the exchange-rate
risk, not the NRIs. (See graphic: Indian diaspora's deposits
zoom: link.reuters.com/wyq88t)
The diaspora lapped up what looked like a promising carry
trade. After the rupee dropped 16 percent in the five months to
December 2011, it traded close to 53 to the US dollar. Overseas
Indians reckoned that slide was overdone. In pouring cash into
term deposits at Indian banks, they not only hoped to earn a
high interest rate in a world awash with cheap liquidity, but
also bet on further gains from future currency appreciation.
That bet has gone sour. The rupee recently fell dangerously
close to 59 to the U.S. dollar, a record low. Depositors have
good reason to be spooked: If the rupee weakens any further, a
two-year deposit of December 2011 vintage would show no profit
when converted back into dollars. Maturing deposits may depart
the country in disappointment, and new money may not rush in to
fill the gap.
Expectations of rupee appreciation could have acted as a
magnet for capital inflows, but the case for a stronger rupee is
weak at present. General elections next year could lead to a
wobblier coalition than the one that rules New Delhi at present.
Meanwhile, persistently higher domestic inflation than
India's trading partners is offsetting the gains from a lower
nominal exchange rate. Perversely, a weaker rupee, instead of
boosting exports and curbing imports, produces the opposite
outcome for India, according to Nomura economist Sonal Varma.
That's because, unlike other Asian countries, India never built
a global manufacturing hub that could take advantage of a
competitive exchange rate.
At the same time, economic activity in the United States is
firming up, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve's
money-printing press will slow down sooner than previously
expected, and that the Fed will start withdrawing some of the
massive amounts of liquidity it has injected into the global
financial system since the 2008 crisis. Such expectations,
unless they prove to be transient, will imply two things: a
stronger US dollar and a higher opportunity cost for global
investors looking to put their money to work. Both these trends
will dim the appeal of rupee deposits.
As a result, Indian banks will have to find alternative
sources of deposits. One option may be for them to take on the
currency risk rather than pass it on to the NRIs. The State Bank
of India currently offers 4.2 percent on five-year US dollar
deposits where the lender bears the exchange-rate risk. That
return may not be good enough if depositors perceive the
opportunity cost of supplying these long-term funds to have gone
up due to expectations of higher future U.S. interest rates.
The RBI, however, may not want to allow local banks to take
on too much exchange-rate risk. In that case, the other option
is for the central bank to underwrite the risk. The central bank
ran such a scheme for NRIs between 1975 and 1994, closing it
down after suffering losses during India's 1990-91
balance-of-payment crisis.
Even so, it's in the RBI's own interest to find a solution
to what could become a big obstacle to the transmission of
monetary policy. With deposit growth at a 10-year low, banks are
simply not inclined to cut lending rates in response to
reductions in the central bank's policy rate. The much-delayed
recovery in output will become more elusive if monetary stimulus
does not reach corporate and individual borrowers.
When India faced a dollar crunch in 1998, the government
stepped in and sold Resurgent India Bonds to the NRIs. In 2000,
it floated India Millennium Deposits. This time around, the
authorities have avoided the ignominy of hat-in-the-hand
fundraising efforts purely because NRIs were hungry for the
yield they couldn't get in their home countries. But that
scenario is changing. Recently, Bank Indonesia raised interest
rates to keep dollars and euros coming in. With the economy
expanding at its slowest pace in a decade, India doesn't have
that option; all the more reason for New Delhi to be vigilant
about the shifting risk-return expectations of the diaspora.
