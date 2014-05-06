(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India needs a
factory revival to boost its growth prospects. The country's
economy is unsteadily perched on software exports, hot money
inflows and outsized fiscal transfers to villages. All three end
up making the country's exchange rate and labour uncompetitive.
That shortens the fourth leg of the stool: manufacturing.
At 13 percent of GDP, the share of manufacturing in India's
output is unusually low for a nation with a per capita annual
income of just $1,600. Poor infrastructure and rigid labour laws
are the main reasons why India failed to industrialize even
after opening its economy in 1991.
Other factors have also played a part. Surging software
exports and inflows of foreign equity and debt have lifted the
value of the currency. While last summer's mini-currency crisis
made the rupee more competitive, overly generous government
spending in villages has triggered inflation. Galloping wage
expectations have further hurt industrial employers.
This lopsided development matters because India needs to
create lots of jobs. Almost 30 percent of India's 1.27 billion
people are aged between 10 and 24. Agriculture is growing too
slowly to employ them, while export-oriented services, such as
software, can only absorb a fraction. Rapid industrialization is
the only alternative.
India's general election offers a prospect of change. If
opposition leader Narendra Modi is able to assemble a majority,
he is very likely to accelerate the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial
Corridor. The partly Japanese government-financed initiative, of
which Modi's home state of Gujarat will be a big beneficiary,
aims to build high-speed rail and road networks through a string
of brand-new factory towns to connect the land-locked north with
seaports along the western coast. Surplus farmhands could then
produce widgets for global markets.
Though the approach smacks of old-fashioned industrial
policy, there are reasons to be optimistic. The special zone
will have the scale to rival Chinese enclaves like Shenzhen, and
adopt more liberal labour laws than the rest of the country.
Also, the new cities will offer reasonably priced education,
healthcare and transportation to workers, helping to tame their
wage expectations. If the zone takes off, Indian manufacturing
could become competitive. That will give the economy a leg up.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The share of manufacturing in India's GDP was estimated at
13 percent in the year that ended in March. In 1980, the share
of manufacturing in total output was more than 17 percent,
according to the Central Statistical Organisation in New
Delhi.
- India had 362 million people in the age group of 10 to 24
years in 2013, or a fifth of the world's youth, according to
Washington-based Population Reference Bureau.
- India's five-week-long general election will conclude on
May 12. Votes will be counted on May 16. Results will be
declared the same day.
