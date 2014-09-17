(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" campaign has won some
early backers. Japan has committed $34 billion of infrastructure
and manufacturing investment over the next five years. Beijing
could pledge another $100 billion over a similar timeframe, the
Times of India reported ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's
India visit this week.
Assume that the United States, Britain and Germany come up
with another $100 billion of investment proposals, and the
Indian economy may have to soak up about 12 percent of last
year's GDP in overseas capital in the next five years.
This will present two challenges. One, the country has never
had to deal with foreign direct investment (FDI) of this
magnitude on a sustained basis. Two, the FDI won't come alone.
More fickle - and potentially destabilizing - foreign financial
capital will follow close behind.
Digesting the windfall without unpleasant side effects will
be tricky. Luckily for Modi, China's own growth path provides a
template for how best to absorb other people's money without
ending up with an overheated economy or an overvalued currency.
Flows of FDI into China have averaged 4 percent of GDP over
the past 20 years. That's three times the rate in India.
Graphic: Foreign direct investment into China, India: reut.rs/1u4EM10
To shore up its performance, New Delhi could learn five
lessons from its northern neighbour:
Boost productivity
India's current working-age population of 800 million is the
same as China's in 1993. And this labour pool will swell by 200
million by 2035, matching the demographic dividend that China
has enjoyed over the past 20 years.
But while the lure of cheap labour will attract global
manufacturing, Modi can't take it for granted that India will
supplant China as the world's factory. Chinese wages are rising,
but inexpensive labour in other populous nations will put up
stiff competition. Japanese companies now rank Indonesia as the
most attractive investment destination, ahead of India and
Thailand.
Boosting productivity is, therefore, a top priority. In
1991, Indonesian workers were twice as efficient as their
Chinese counterparts. Now, the Chinese are 1.6 times more
productive. To replicate this success, Modi needs to nudge
investment into large coastal enclaves, like China's Pearl River
Delta, and link them to the labour-surplus hinterland with
high-speed trains.
Enforce contracts
But a "build-and-they-will come" approach won't be enough.
India's power shortages and rickety transport infrastructure are
only partly to blame for its underperformance in attracting
inward investment. What matters even more are issues like
contract enforcement. On this measure, China ranks 19th in World
Bank's annual "Doing Business" surveys, while India is stranded
at 186th, just ahead of Angola.
Similarly, onerous customs procedures in India cost almost
twice as much as in China. This, too, hurts export-oriented
manufacturing. If Modi can bridge these critical gaps, India's
ability to sustain overseas capital flows will get a boost.
Slay inflation
It will be equally important for India to tame galloping
consumer prices, which hurt competitiveness by getting
entrenched in wage expectations.
Already, the price level of household consumption in India
is 1.5 times of what Chinese families faced when Beijing joined
the World Trade Organisation in 2001. Allowing the rupee to
strengthen against the U.S. dollar will reduce the prices of
imported goods, but hurt Indian exporters in a fragile global
economy.
It will be better to tackle inflation by replacing layers of
sub-national taxes with a more efficient federal
goods-and-services levy. Integrating India's fragmented food
markets will also help. Once inflation is subdued, it will make
sense for the central bank to target a somewhat undervalued
exchange rate, and defend it with capital controls.
Run surpluses
The biggest lesson China can teach India is that when it
comes to sustaining a love affair with investors, nothing works
better than an undervalued currency and its by-product: a
current account surplus. In other words, India should be a net
exporter of capital.
Conventional wisdom suggests the opposite: An economy with
surplus labour should be able to offer outsized rewards to
owners of capital. That implies that India should import capital
- by running a current account deficit - rather than squirrel
away the precious savings of its workers in U.S. Treasury bonds
and other developed-world investments.
But the theory doesn't work well in practice. In the past 20
years, India has run an average current account deficit of 1.3
percent of GDP, while China has recorded an average annual
surplus of 3.6 percent. By investing its surpluses in financial
assets of rich countries, China has allowed the buyers of its
products to enjoy low real interest rates. And that has enabled
the West to import more. The additional demand has helped China
to create more jobs. India could borrow a leaf from this
playbook of mutual dependency.
Manage the politics
In a controversial 2003 paper, economists Michael Dooley,
David Folkerts-Landau, and Peter Garber described China's
symbiotic relationship with the West as "the revived Bretton
Woods" system of artificially fixed exchange rates. In a recent
update, the researchers suggest the arrangement will continue
even when India becomes the next China.
China's foreign-exchange reserves were $300 billion in 2003
- similar to India's reserves today. Since then, the Chinese war
chest has grown to $4 trillion. If India pursues a similar model
of export-led growth, rich nations will once again grumble about
exchange-rate manipulation and job losses. Trade spats will
escalate, and Modi will have to work overtime to keep world
markets open for Indian goods and services.
That will mean giving the rest of the world greater access
to the wallets of Indian consumers. China started paying this
admission fee starting with its WTO accession. India, which
recently torpedoed a trade accord on standardised customs rules,
will need to do the same.
Domestic Indian businesses may be miffed if Modi opens up
protected industries - like retail, e-commerce and banking - too
widely. Economic nationalism at home could emerge as a political
obstacle.
International politics could be equally worrisome. World
governments accommodated cheap Chinese labour into the global
economy because they needed a disinflationary counterfoil to the
wage-price spiral of the 1970s. But now the rich world is facing
considerable disinflation because of insufficient demand.
Just how kindly the West will take to another huge
labour-supply wave is not something Xi Jinping can advise Modi
on. To gauge the extent of his diplomatic challenge, the prime
minister will have to wait for "Make in India" to start bearing
fruit. Friction will follow.
twitter.com/andymukherjee70
CONTEXT NEWS
- China will commit $100 billion of investments in India
over five years "on a conservative estimate," Liu Youfa, China's
consul-general in Mumbai, told Times of India ahead of Chinese
President Xi Jinping's three-day visit starting Sept. 17.
- The Chinese investments will be in industrial parks,
modernization of railways, highways, ports, power generation,
distribution and transmission, automobiles, manufacturing, food
processing and textile industries, the newspaper reported on
Sept. 13.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sept. 1 signed a
five-year, 3.5 trillion yen ($34 billion) investment agreement
with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
- Under the accord, Japanese public and private companies
will invest in urban infrastructure, transportation,
manufacturing, water security, food processing and
skill-development projects in India.
- Times of India article on China's investment plans: bit.ly/1u4D5kb
- Graphic: Foreign direct investment into China, India: reut.rs/1u4EM10
RELATED COLUMN
A yen for commerce
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)