SINGAPORE May 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Indian voters
have just handed Narendra Modi their most decisive mandate in 30
years. The opposition politician's landslide win ends a tortuous
era of coalition politics that has stymied policymaking. It also
offers India a way out of its current limbo.
Though all the votes have not yet been counted, Modi's
Bharatiya Janata Party is on track to capture a few more seats
than the 272 it needs for a simple majority in the lower house
of parliament. No single party has managed to do that since
1984, when Rajiv Gandhi won a landslide victory following his
mother Indira's assassination. The BJP-led coalition's tally
will likely cross 325.
Investors, who pushed up Indian stocks more than 1 percent
on the news, have reason to cheer. The scale of the pro-business
politician's victory, which was predicted by just one exit poll
out of seven, removes any doubts about the stability of the
government. It is highly likely to last its full five-year term.
Knowing this, it is extremely improbable that Modi will let
pesky coalition partners undermine major policy decisions.
Besides, Modi won't need to curry favour with allies by
distributing ministerial jobs. This means his cabinet will be
small and tightly knit - with the prime minister's office in
control of economic policy. Bureaucrats, too, will tread with
caution, and think twice before doing major harm, like the
retrospective change to India's tax code they introduced in the
2012 budget.
Legislative change remains a challenge, though. Modi's party
won't control the upper house. Crucial bills, such as one that
could pave the way for a much-needed nationwide goods and
services tax, will require the new prime minister to work with
opposition parties. But it's far from clear that Sonia Gandhi's
Congress Party, nursing its worst-ever electoral defeat, will be
keen to let Modi score too many parliamentary successes.
A big mandate also means great expectations, and the risk of
early disillusionment. Three decades ago, Rajiv Gandhi's popular
support vanished very quickly once he got embroiled in a
defence-purchase kickback scam. Five years later, he was out of
power.
To avoid a similar fate, Modi will need to pay as much
attention to what he doesn't do as what he does.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Indian opposition leader Narendra Modi's National
Democratic Alliance was leading in 327 out of 543 seats in
India's lower house of parliament, according to data from the
Election Commission at 1:52 p.m. (0832 GMT) on May 16.
- Modi's own Bharatiya Janata Party was on track to win 281
seats, ahead of the 272 required for a majority. Counting of
votes began at 8 a.m. Indian time.
- "Trends indicate it is a landslide," said party president
Rajnath Singh in a message on Twitter.
- On current trends, the Congress Party-led United
Progressive Alliance, which has ruled the country for the last
10 years, may win just 68 seats. The Congress Party, headed by
Sonia Gandhi, may post its worst-ever electoral performance,
winning just 51 seats.
- By early afternoon in India, the Indian Rupee strengthened
to 58.98 against the dollar. The CNX Nifty Index was trading at
7210, up 1.3 percent.
- Reuters: Modi wins India elections with a landslide, early
results show
