(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
(Refiles to add link)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Narendra Modi's
first decision as India's new prime minister has been to shrink
the government. His newly inaugurated cabinet will have just 46
ministers, compared with 71 in the previous administration.
That's a welcome first step toward speeding up the country's
notoriously slow pace of policymaking.
Shrinking the headcount allows Modi to sensibly combine some
portfolios. Interlinked ministries like coal and power will fall
under a single minister. Now that they report to the same boss,
bureaucrats will have a bigger incentive to work out a solution
to the country's acute shortage of coal, which in turn means
that electricity production can't meet demand.
The rationale for combining finance and defence is less
obvious. But defence-related manufacturing is due for a
significant easing of foreign investment restrictions: foreign
companies are currently allowed to own no more than 26 percent
of defence groups. As finance minister, Arun Jaitley could open
up the industry in his first budget in July. If the defence
bureaucracy also reports to him, he won't have to worry as much
about resistance. Later, one of his two jobs could pass to
another minister.
Modi's other sensible decision is to keep control of
railways. Unlike previous governments, which destabilised the
industry by often putting their coalition partners in charge,
Modi has found a lawmaker from his own party to helm this
important ministry. That may make it easier for him to open the
largely state-controlled freight train business to foreign
investment.
The new prime minister's biggest challenge, however, will be
to live up to expectations. The government's electoral mandate -
the strongest since 1984 - has raised voters' hopes. But these
could turn to despair if the government is slow to improve the
investment climate and create new jobs. Similarly, sustaining
the 17 percent gain in India's stock market so far this year
will require meaningful reforms in banking, infrastructure and
taxation. The government will need to articulate them before
investors lose patience.
By slimming down the cabinet, Modi has kept the first half
of his promise of "small government, maximum governance." The
second half will be tested in the coming months.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's new prime minister
on May 26. Besides him, 45 other members were inducted into the
new council of ministers. Unless it is expanded, the new cabinet
will be a third smaller than the 71-member-strong Congress Party
government, which lost the election.
- Arun Jaitley, a former commerce and law minister, will be
taking charge of finance, corporate affairs and defence, Reuters
reported, citing a government statement. Piyush Goyal, a former
investment banker, will be the minister for coal, power and
renewable energy. Narendra Modi himself will control atomic
energy, space and any ministry not allocated to a cabinet
colleague.
- Reuters: India names Arun Jaitley as finance and defence
ministers - govt statement
- Reuters: Newsmaker - India's new finance minister an
effective foil for Modi
RELATED COLUMNS
First steps
Morning in India
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)