By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Narendra Modi
may be able to fix India's ailing domestic economy, but it's the
sorry state of world demand that will pose a bigger and more
intractable challenge to the country's prime ministerial
hopeful.
India's stock market is not only starting to price in a
victory for the opposition leader in next month's poll, it's
also anticipating that Modi will end the domestic investment
slump fairly easily. Equity benchmarks that track banks and
machine and equipment manufacturers - both of which serve as
proxies for investment - are up 13 percent since the beginning
of March. The broader market has risen by just 4 percent over
the same period.
Investors' hopes are not unfounded. Indian companies have
already done quite a bit to shrink their balance sheets and cut
debt. As fewer loans go bad, state-owned banks will face less
pressure to write off or restructure debts. That could signal a
recovery in credit-fuelled investment, especially if a Modi
victory makes it easier for companies and lenders to raise
equity on the stock market.
Then there's cost of capital to consider. India's real
interest rates, adjusted for producer price inflation, are now
about 3.5 percent, a massive jump from their 2010-2012 average.
However, debt will become less expensive as the Reserve Bank
succeeds in steadying runaway inflation expectations. That might
take a few more months. But if the central bank is able to start
cutting rates again later this year it will help end India's
investment drought. Lower borrowing costs will also boost demand
for homes and autos. Additionally, if the next government can
accelerate infrastructure projects, the private sector will have
greater confidence to boost capital spending.
But while India's domestic investment slump is likely to
abate after the elections, the global economy will continue to
pose a formidable challenge.
Start with exports, which did well for a few months last
year due to the weak rupee but are now losing steam because
world demand is too frail to provide a boost to suppliers in
emerging markets. Particularly worrying is the decline in
India's engineering exports in February. Industry association
EEPC says the fall may have had something to do with "drop in
the value of renminbi being calibrated by the Chinese
authorities." While those concerns are overblown for now,
Beijing's decision to widen the yuan's daily trading band
against the U.S. dollar has raised fears that China might indeed
prefer a cheaper currency. That could spell trouble for Indian
exporters.
Meanwhile, lacklustre U.S. demand is having more immediate
effects. Infosys, one of India's largest outsourcing
companies, recently lowered its revenue guidance for the year
because global technology firms aren't spending as much on
computer software. U.S. retailers, too, are responding to margin
pressure by paring back their 2014 capital expenditure plans.
If India's exports keep losing steam but domestic demand
revives, the nation's current account deficit, which has been
artificially suppressed by the present government's crackdown on
gold imports, may once again start to rise. The gap between what
India pays for imports, including energy, and what it earns from
exports may also widen if the standoff between Russia and the
West over Crimea keeps crude oil prices elevated.
Financing the deficit became a challenge for New Delhi last
summer after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its
quantitative easing programme, reducing the worldwide supply of
excess dollars. Unless the general election produces a
business-unfriendly outcome that prompts investors to take
flight, a repeat of last year's rupee crisis is unlikely. The
more likely scenario is the opposite: A surge in hot money
inflows following a Modi victory, which will allow India to run
higher trade deficits.
But euphoria about India's new government is unlikely to
outweigh broader pessimism about emerging markets for long. The
CBOE index for volatility in emerging market exchange traded
funds - a good proxy for investors' nerves - is 49 percent
higher now than in October last year. This isn't an environment
in which Modi can consider pursuing a risky, high-growth
strategy with short-term funds borrowed from foreigners. To
permanently lower the risk of a future balance-of-payment
crisis, the new Indian government will need to implement a plan
to boost the country's exports, a complicated task when the
United States, which is still the world's most important source
of demand, hasn't increased its imports for two years.
Modi's businessmen backers want the Indian economy to grow
by 8 to 9 percent a year so they can boost revenue and earnings
and reclaim the international adulation they enjoyed before
2008. Modi won't find that easy to deliver. The financial crisis
has made the global economy more treacherous. Indeed, a slowdown
in China could tip a global economy already grappling with
disinflation into outright deflation.
If that happens, India will feel some benefits. The current
government's obsession with paying villagers to stay where they
are has stunted the country's much-needed urbanization drive. If
it gets underway, the steel, copper, aluminium and power
required will cost less than in the early 2000s when a
fast-growing China elevated the prices of all commodities. At
the same time, though, global deflation will put Indian
exporters' prices under pressure. It would take a big surge in
domestic labour productivity to counter that squeeze. One part
of those productivity gains would compensate companies for their
lack of pricing power; the other part would boost labour
incomes.
In a difficult global environment, a sustainable expansion
of India's economy can only come from productivity-driven
increases in domestic employment and wages. And that means
launching a bold reform programme. A new credit binge could well
end up becoming Modi's shortcut to growth. But with the world
economy mired in stagnation, any artificial boost will run out
of steam even more quickly than it did in the previous decade.
