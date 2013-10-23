(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's
deteriorating business climate is forcing the country deeper
into a dangerous embrace of hot money.
Foreign multinationals which bring in more stable financing
are retreating. BHP Billiton is surrendering almost all
its energy exploration blocks in the country. Wal-Mart
recently ended its joint venture with Bharti Enterprises
.
The high-profile departures have their roots in red tape and
business-unfriendly policies. BHP lost its nerve over delays in
obtaining security clearances. Wal-Mart is upset by rules
requiring it to source at least 30 percent of its goods locally.
Arcelor Mittal and South Korea's POSCO
scrapped separate steel projects in India in July after failing
to acquire land.
The cancellations are costly for an economy struggling to
revive GDP growth from a 10-year low. They're also the opposite
of what Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram was hoping for
when he took charge in July 2012. Some of his promised reforms,
such as an increase in the overseas investment limit in
insurance, are still awaiting the nod from lawmakers. But retail
and telecommunications are now more open to foreign
participation than a year ago. A new law on land acquisition
will bring some sanity to the politically contentious process of
converting farmland for industrial use, albeit at a higher cost
to companies.
Investors aren't rushing in, though. Foreign direct
investment into India in the last twelve months was $25 billion,
29 percent less than in the same period before the 2008
financial crisis. The slowdown creates a worrisome reliance on
foreigners' purchases of Indian stocks and bonds. These flows
are a fickle friend. The peril of depending on them to finance a
large current account deficit was evident in the debilitating
rupee crisis that spooked investors this summer.
Multinationals have become more cautious about allocating
capital to emerging markets since the 2008 crisis. It doesn't
help New Delhi's case that a six-year-old tax dispute with
Vodafone - a PR disaster for the
government - is still not settled. Meanwhile, federal sleuths
have launched criminal proceedings against several Indian
businessmen, including tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, in a
coal-mine allocation scandal. This may damp sentiment further. A
heftier push to improve the investment climate is not in sight.
Without it, India will remain a hostage to whimsical hot money.
CONTEXT NEWS
- BHP Billiton is surrendering the right to dig for oil and
gas in as many as nine blocks in India, the company said on Oct.
21, citing an "inability to carry out exploration operations."
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc. called off its India joint venture
with Bharti Enterprises on Oct. 9. The U.S. retailer "will
continue to advocate for investment conditions that allow FDI
multi-brand retail in India," Asia Chief Executive Scott Price
said in a statement.
- South Korea's POSCO said in July it would pull out of a
$5.3 billion steel project in India's Karnataka state because of
delays in receiving iron ore mining rights and opposition from
residents which had held back land acquisition.
- Reuters: BHP gives up 9 oil and gas blocks in India -
Business Standard
- Reuters: Wal-Mart and Bharti enterprises call off India JV
- Reuters: POSCO to pull out of $5.3 bln steel mill in
Karnataka
