(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Andy Mukherjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's battle against hunger might end up breaking the rice bowl for the world's poorest. New Delhi has decreed that 67 percent of India's population, or 800 million people, will have the right to buy up to 5 kilos of rice, wheat and other cereals from the state each month, or receive cash compensation.

The expansion of the food subsidy, already substantial at 0.8 percent of GDP, will hurt wobbly public finances. To see how, start with the 13 rupees New Delhi currently pays farmers for a kilo of their rice paddy. Add storage, processing, transportation and distribution costs, and incentives to farmers to grow bigger crops, and the economic cost shoots up to 26 rupees a kilo of rice. The burden on the exchequer - after recouping a mere 3 rupees from the consumer - could translate into a staggering $15 billion a year, assuming 40 million tons of demand. After including wheat, the subsidy bill balloons to an estimated $25 billion.

When the domestic Indian crop is insufficient, the programme may destabilize a thin global rice market, which trades only about 5 percent of the world's production. Once the bulk of Indian consumption bypasses the local open market - where prices can and do rise in years of bad harvest - the full brunt of the country's demand will have to be met by supply from Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and the United States. That will in turn cause prices to surge for countries dependent on imports, such as Nigeria, Senegal, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Philippines.

There is an alternative: to buy up stocks when prices are low and supply ample. To do that, New Delhi must increase its woefully inadequate storage by up to 70 percent, at a cost of around $1.4 billion, according to a December 2012 study. That sounds modest. But assuming no change in the pace at which India has added storage capacity in the recent past, it will take 19 years. Besides, with vote-grabbing subsidies as the government's spending priority, the money may not be forthcoming. India's good intentions may just push its rice shortages on to the rest of the world.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Indian government on July 4 passed an executive order creating a legal entitlement for 67 percent of the country's 1.2 billion people to receive highly subsidized food grains from the state.

- A December 2012 discussion paper issued by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices estimated the programme will cost $25 billion annually in subsidies.

- The 0.8 percent of GDP that the government intends to spend on food subsidies this fiscal year will rise by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage point, according to Morgan Stanley.

- India was the world's largest rice exporter last year, supplying 9.2 million tons to global markets.

- Ten countries - Nigeria, China, Iraq, Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Senegal, Brazil and Bangladesh - are forecast to import 12.6 million tons of rice this year, or a third of the world's total trade in the grain, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

(Editing by John Foley and Katrina Hamlin)