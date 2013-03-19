(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Gold is not
the villain the Indian government portrays it to be. Rather,
it's the low public acceptance of the state's right to tax
people that pushes Indians toward the perceived safety of the
"barbaric metal," as economist John Maynard Keynes called it.
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram claimed in his
annual budget speech that, among other things, a "passion for
gold" is responsible for India's high current account deficit.
He proposed offering inflation-indexed government bonds to
discourage people from using the yellow metal as a hedge against
expectations of a 10 percent annual rise in consumer prices.
The minister's argument is arithmetically correct: Remove
the $60 billion that the country, the world's largest bullion
importer, spends annually on buying gold, and it would wipe out
most of the $75 billion in overseas capital that India needs to
cover its current account shortfall. This would put upward
pressure on the rupee, helping the country draw in even more
foreign capital. India could then join the credit-fuelled
investment boom that is currently in full swing in smaller Asian
economies like Thailand and the Philippines.
The attack on gold is not limited to rhetoric. The
government has slapped higher import duties on the precious
metal two years in a row. But the case does not stand up to
logical scrutiny.
Granted, the country's current account deficit is very high
at about 5 percent of GDP. A sustainable rate that does not
raise risks of a currency crisis is about half that level,
according to India's central bank. But lowering the deficit
requires influencing the saving and investment decisions not
only of households, but also of companies and the government. A
clampdown on just one of the three groups is a futile game of
whack-a-mole.
Households everywhere have a desire to improve their balance
sheets. They do so by acquiring financial assets, which are
supplied by the corporate sector, the state or by the rest of
the world. Dealing with the rest of the world requires foreign
currency, which has to be earned by exporting goods and
services.
India has a sixth of the world's population, but does not
yet have an industrial base to sell many useful things other
than computer software to the remaining five-sixths.
That leads to a current account deficit, which means that
households have to lean harder on domestic sources to accumulate
wealth. But individuals can only buy local corporate bonds and
equity if they are being supplied. If companies don't make new
investments and even cancel existing ones, the stock of private
domestic financial assets held by households will shrink. This
is, at the present, the case in India; investment demand has
slumped and a cyclical recovery is taking longer than expected.
Demand for corporate liabilities is also constrained. The
government-controlled pension industry, the intermediary for a
large chunk of household savings, does not own corporate equity,
and has a very limited exposure to private debt. Banks, an even
more important source for channelling savings to investments,
are required by law to invest 23 percent of their deposits in
government securities.
That's why the government has taken it upon itself to
satisfy household demand for wealth by issuing bonds. This makes
sense in Japan, where the private corporate sector has not
increased its borrowings for two decades. But it is highly
inappropriate in India, where the sovereign has yet to firmly
establish its right to tax incomes. Fewer than 43,000 Indians
report a taxable income of more than $200,000 a year to the tax
authorities. However, the real number of such people probably
runs into a few million.
Without a developed tax system, the government's debt is
supported simply by the central bank's printing press.
Households intuitively know this. Fearing money-printing and
inflation, they turn to gold to retain their wealth in a form
that cannot be devalued by the government's whim.
Rather than attack the symptom, the government needs to
solve the problem. It should do so by drawing up a blueprint for
increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio from about 10 percent now to 20
percent - similar to countries such as Mexico and Chile - by
2025. An even longer-term objective should be to aspire to tax
revenue of between 25 percent and 30 percent of GDP, like South
Korea, Australia, Japan and the United States.
A credible strategy for raising the tax take would allow the
government to stop forcing banks to buy its debt. Government
bonds, inflation-linked or not, would be willingly bought as
fears of money-printing ease; once that happens, the investment
demand for gold, an asset that offers no income, will wane.
Increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio doesn't mean raising tax
rates: it's the tax net that needs to widen. Perhaps the only
sensible economic idea India's communist parties have
unsuccessfully championed is a tax on agricultural incomes. The
Indian government gave up this right after achieving
independence from Britain because farmers suffered predatory
taxation during the colonial era. No government today can muster
the political courage to tax the incomes of even very large
farmers. But to keep the section of the economy that accounts
for 60 percent of employment out of tax undermines the system's
legitimacy.
There's a strong case for public investment in rural India,
especially in irrigation, health and education. Boosting
productivity of land and labour can help bring down the rate of
inflation in the long run, which, too, will dim the allure of
gold as an investment vehicle. The government should commit
itself to transparently spending much more money in villages
than it collects from them.
It's ironic that villagers should have political
representation without taxation, while the urban middle class
finds itself heavily taxed but politically alienated. Even more
incredibly, the government then blames them both for buying
gold.
