By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Narendra Modi
will have empty coffers greeting him.
If pollsters' predictions come true and the opposition
politician becomes India's prime minister next month, he will
have to contend with a grim fiscal situation. Total public
expenditure is growing at an annual 15 percent pace, faster than
the expansion in the nominal economy. Meanwhile, tax collections
have increased only 10 percent in the first 11 months of the
fiscal year that ended in March.
Modi might be tempted to hit the brakes on spending. But an
austerity drive could be self-defeating in a weak economy. A
better option will be to take a leaf out of his party's
manifesto and embrace fiscal federalism: By passing on more of
New Delhi's spending to India's 30 state governments and asking
his finance minister to concentrate on garnering higher revenue,
Modi will not only ease India's persistent budgetary problems
but boost his stock as a national politician.
The benefits of such a strategy are compelling. Economists
at India's central bank have shown that an additional dollar
spent by the federal government produces 4 cents in extra
output. The same dollar spent at the state level generates 11
cents. In other words, the fiscal multiplier for states is three
times bigger.
The difference arises from the different ways the national
and sub-national administrations earn the cash they spend.
India's federal government, which has fewer budget constraints,
is more likely than the states to finance spending with
borrowing. But higher borrowing by the government pushes up the
cost of funds for companies and consumers, taking a toll on
private demand. That makes spending by New Delhi less effective.
And yet, the federal government insists on spending almost
as much as the states. The current administration of Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh is estimated to have spent 15 percent of
GDP last year, compared with a combined 16 percent of GDP in
state-level expenditure.
To see why that's the wrong approach, take the example of a
flagship federal programme: The rural job guarantee, under which
New Delhi pays villagers for 100 days of work in a year, mostly
for digging up and filling holes. The programme is rife with
corruption and produces few durable assets.
If the federal government instead passed on the $5.5 billion
it currently makes available for the programme to the states,
they might be able to use the funds more effectively. The states
might still provide a job guarantee, but generate more output -
and assets - in the process. In the same way, the federal
government could eliminate nation-wide food, fertilizer and
energy subsidies and pass on the resulting savings to the states
to spend the money according to local needs.
If the federal government were to pass on the job of
spending, say, 5 percentage points of GDP to the states - and
also give them matching tax revenue - then aggregate expenditure
would remain unchanged. But because the spending is now being
done by a more effective branch of the executive, the GDP growth
rate would get a permanent boost thanks to the higher fiscal
multiplier at the state level.
There need not be a political backlash against such a move:
The more progressive state chief ministers will welcome the
opportunity to play a bigger role in job creation and poverty
reduction. If they perform well, the voters in the state will
reward them. Those who squander money or line their own pockets
won't be able to blame the federal government for their poor
performance.
The promise of a better fiscal bargain might even prompt
state leaders to drop their opposition to a nationwide goods and
services tax. Introducing the long-pending levy would be a major
victory for the Modi government. The GST will subsume many bad
taxes which introduce inefficiencies in production and movement
of goods and services.
But what are the odds that something like this could
actually happen? Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party said in its
election manifesto that its government's goal would be to make
state chief ministers equal partners and "evolve a model of
national development, which is driven by the states." If that is
vague, the manifesto also made an explicit promise to grant
greater fiscal autonomy to sub-national governments.
Poll promises can't be taken at face value. But apart from
the persuasive economics of the strategy, Modi might also have a
personal reason to prefer greater fiscal devolution. If he wins,
he will be the first Indian leader in 18 years to have
previously been a chief minister of a state. Indeed, the
combined experience of all other prime ministers before him in
running a state falls short of the 12 years that Modi has spent
governing Gujarat in western India. That shows just how hard it
has been for even better-performing chief ministers to have
grander aspirations.
One unintended consequence of greater fiscal devolution
could be that there will be more chief ministers whose economic
performance will make the front page of the national press. They
too could then hope to garner broad-based mass appeal. But for
Modi the risk of greater political competition is worth taking
if by sharing more fiscal resources, he can expand his party's
influence in the east and south of the country, where it has
traditionally been weak.
India's fiscal fragility is chronic. It keeps returning with
infuriating regularity. Since the government makes it almost
mandatory for banks to finance its budget deficit, the bond
market doesn't send a true signal of what New Delhi would pay if
it had to compete with other borrowers for household savings.
Even so, the yield on 10-year government bonds is now 9 percent,
or 2 percentage points higher than at the same time last year.
The outgoing government very likely missed its goal of
restricting the budget deficit to 4.6 percent of GDP, although
the magnitude of the slippage will only be known next month.
Setting the fiscal house in order will be high on the next
prime minister's agenda. If that person is Modi, he might as
well take a bold gamble and pass on more spending decisions to
the states.
