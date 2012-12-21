(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Narendra Modi's
resounding election victory in the western Indian state of
Gujarat has made Indian businessmen optimistic. Many see his
win, the third in a row, as a sign that the centre-right leader
with a reputation for effective administration could be ruling
the nation in 2014. But a chequered past, an autocratic
personality and the peculiarities of India's coalition politics
make Modi less than a shoo-in.
The result of 2014 polls could be dramatically different
from what investors are hoping for. A real possibility is that
smaller regional parties come together to forge a weak,
purposeless centre-left government - just to keep Modi out.
Modi's ambition to rule India has undoubtedly received a
boost: His centre-right Bharatiya Janata Party's winning tally
in Gujarat, while falling just short of a two-thirds majority,
was a big blow to Sonia Gandhi's Congress Party.
The Congress, which has ruled India since BJP's shock defeat
eight years ago, will most likely fight the next general
election under the leadership of Sonia's 42-year-old son Rahul,
who doesn't have a track record in governance. By contrast Modi,
who is 62, has run Gujarat for 13 years, and even his detractors
grudgingly admit that he hasn't done a bad job in attracting
investments to the state, creating jobs and clearing supply-side
bottlenecks, especially in power.
But the BJP is reluctant to nominate Modi as its next prime
ministerial candidate because of an unproven charge against him
of abetting an anti-Muslim pogrom in 2002. That means he won't
be acceptable to coalition partners like Nitish Kumar, the chief
minister of Bihar, for whom Muslim votes are important. If the
coalition breaks up, a non-Congress, non-BJP "third front" of
regional parties could emerge. Supported by the communists, the
third front could undermine both the BJP and the Congress.
Modi's Gujarat campaign was all about his achievements and
his promises. His supporters believe that, as prime minister, he
could craft pragmatic, pro-business policies and get them
implemented by curmudgeonly bureaucrats. But in national
politics, a personality cult is a liability. Modi's autocratic
style could render him unsuitable for managing a large, unwieldy
coalition, which is what the next Indian government will most
likely once again be.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Narendra Modi, the 62-year-old chief minister of India's
western state of Gujarat, snatched his third straight victory in
elections for the lower house of the state assembly. Modi's
Bharatiya Janata Party won 115 seats in the 182-seat lawmaking
body. The main opposition, Sonia Gandhi's Congress Party, came
in second with 61 seats.
