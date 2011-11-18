(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - There are signs
that India is getting serious about allowing more international
funds to flow into its economy. External pressure for reform is
slowly starting to tell on New Delhi's policy makers. But
shortage of capital is the key driver.
New Delhi is relaxing its stance in several ways. In the
first instance, India is raising limits on foreign investment in
government and corporate bonds. The change does not guarantee
that more funds will materialise, of course. But money is likely
to come, such is the international investment appetite for
India. Increased inflows should also easing pressure on the
Indian rupee -- which has fallen 14.6 percent since late July.
International retail investors may also be afforded direct
access to Indian stocks. Again, small investors may not want to
take up the offer. Indeed, given the risks and administrative
complexities there is unlikely to be a huge surge in demand.
Besides, global retail investors can already access India's
capital markets through mutual funds. But the measure, if
enacted, would strip away one of the final controls left in the
equity market.
The government has also said it will open up its pensions.
India has a healthy savings rate but 36 percent of rural savers
prefer to keep cash in hand. Only 2 percent of households opt
for any kind of insurance. India's pensions sector is likely to
be galvanised by international investment, while incoming
industrial experience may be just as valuable. Helped by global
partnerships, domestic capital may be better allocated to
companies and projects which, in turn, will help raise capacity
in the economy.
India needs more foreign capital. The government's latest
five year plan targets $1 trillion in infrastructure investment.
The chances of meeting this target don't look promising. The
total value of new projects announced in the three months to
September was at the second lowest level in the past five years,
according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy data. Actual
capital expenditure fell 45 percent in the first half of the
fiscal year.
Reforms of the sort now in the pipeline do not provide all
the answers. But India is helping itself by edging open its door
to foreign capital.
CONTEXT NEWS
-- India has raised the ceiling on foreign institutional
investment (FII). It will allow overseas buyers to purchase an
additional $5 billion per year in both government and corporate
bonds. This will raise the total FII investment limit in the
Indian debt market from $50 billion to $60 billion. The
adjustments came after the existing limits were almost reached
said Thomas Mathew, joint secretary in charge of the finance
ministry's capital market division, on Nov. 17. Mathew said that
the government may also increase the annual $30 billion ceiling
on overseas borrowings by Indian companies. Indian firms have
already raised about $20 billion through external commercial
borrowings between April and October.
-- Foreign retail investors may be allowed to trade local
equities, a finance ministry official said on Nov. 17. Foreign
institutional investors have bought equities worth about $663
million so far this year, sharply down from the $29 billion they
invested in 2010.
-- The cabinet has approved a measure that will allow
foreign direct investment in pensions companies with a cap of 26
percent, a government source told Reuters on Nov. 16. The
decision still needs parliamentary approval to become law.
-- Reuters: India lifts foreign limits in gov't, corp bonds
-- Reuters: India may allow foreign retail investors to
trade local equities
-- Reuters: India cabinet OKs 26 pct FDI in pension
sector-source
