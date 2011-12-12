(Adds dropped word in paragraph 1)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI Dec 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The rupee is the
worst performing currency in Asia. It has fallen more than 17
percent this year against the dollar. India relies on capital
inflows to fund its current account deficit, but self-inflicted
wounds and investors' worries about troubles elsewhere have been
driving capital away. New Delhi, already in turmoil, is running
out of firepower to deal with the impact.
Capital flight is the last thing India needs. Its
annual financing requirement of $119 billion is the highest
in Asia, according to a report by Nomura. The trade deficit for
the fiscal year ending March 2012 is expected to sharply widen
to $155 billion-$160 billion from $104.4 billion a year ago.
Many Indians used to believe that capital would always
continue to flow inwards, but in 2010 India was the only BRIC
country to experience a decline in foreign direct investment
(FDI). In 2011, the combined inflows from FDI and institutional
investors declined from $16 billion in the first quarter to only
$4 billion in the second.
The decline of the rupee now threatens to create a negative
spiral. India imports more than three-quarters of its oil
requirements and oil accounts for two-thirds of the country's
import bill. A rupee depreciation creates inflationary pressure
and hits businesses' operating costs. The government also
partially subsidies domestic oil consumption, so any decline in
the rupees costs it more too. This is putting pressure on the
fiscal deficit which looks like it will breach 5 percent of GDP
this year.
Furthermore, the rupee decline creates financial stress for
Indian companies which have borrowed in dollars. The list
includes Reliance Communications, Suzlon and
Tata Motors. In total, Indian companies face a
short-term foreign debt maturity of $16 billion for the year
ending in March 2012, according to Crisil, the Indian rating
agency.
The government looked to be trying to turn investor
sentiment in a positive direction this month when it announced
the opening of the retail sector. The embarrassing subsequent
reversal has only made investors even more wary of the India
story. The rupee still looks vulnerable.
CONTEXT NEWS
-- A weak rupee will inflate the cost of oil imports and
could pose an upside risk to the country's budgeted fiscal
deficit target of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product, finance
minister Pranab Mukherjee told parliament on Dec. 9.
-- Mukherjee slashed his full-year growth forecast amid
slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the
government was facing a serious balance of trade problem.
-- Asia's third-largest economy is now expected to grow by
7.25 to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year ending next March, the
government said in a mid-year review, down sharply from an
estimate of 9 percent issued in February.
-- Mukherjee also said the weakness in the Indian currency
would increase the cost of servicing foreign debt and put
pressure on the government's budget.
-- The fall in the rupee was adding to inflationary
pressures in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India's governor
Duvvuri Subbarao said on Dec. 9.
-- The rupee hit a record low of 52.73 against the dollar on
Nov. 22 and has shed more than 17 percent of its value this year
to remain the worst performer among major Asian peers.
-- An unexpectedly steep decline of 5.1 percent in
industrial production is expected to put further downward
pressure on the rupee which eased on Dec. 12, weighed down by
dollar demand from oil refiners. The partially convertible rupee
was at 52.17/18 per dollar, weaker than the Dec. 9 close of
52.03/04 per dollar.
(Editing by Edward Hadas and David Evans)